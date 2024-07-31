Olympic star Kim Yeji has become the world’s hottest new sapphic crush following her silver medal-winning performance at Paris 2024.

The Olympics so often gives sapphics what they want, namely the opportunity to gaze adoringly at buff woman with stamina the likes of which we can only dream of having.

But among all the usual attention on women’s rugby and football at this year’s Games, no one could have predicted the break-out star for lesbians would be a woman with a pistol.

South Korea markswoman Kim Yeji has a legion of new fans after people watched her effortlessly cool demeanour both in the women’s 10m air pistol event on Sunday (28 July), where she won a silver medal, and in resurfaced footage from the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in May, which quickly made the rounds on social media.

In the footage from the World Cup 25m pistol event, where the sharpshooter won gold and broke the world-record, she had her bob-cut hair tucked under a backwards cap, was wearing a pair of futuristic-looking, black shooting glasses and struck a nonchalant pose. As the commentator announced that she had set a new world record, Kim looked as if it was something she does every day.

Underrated aspect of Yeji Kim's coolness is how blasé she seems about the whole thing. She looks like she knows she could do this in her sleep. https://t.co/O09ZbcJslH — Emmy Potter (@emmylanepotter) July 30, 2024

“Is this the hottest and coolest anyone has ever looked in history? Possibly,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Another said: “This girl is a movie character, like how is she real?” and a third wrote: “The most ‘main character energy’ I’ve ever seen in my life.”

the most aura I have ever seen in an image pic.twitter.com/HHo8yCV5O4 — Women Posting W's (@womenpostingws) July 30, 2024

Sapphics, in particular, seemed rather taken with Kim.

“Can’t describe to you the level of lesbian thirst I’ve seen for her this week. And not just in my dreams, I mean from other people too,” one person wrote.

Someone else replied: “I’ve never felt more gay.”

I am not immune to Kim Yeji's lesbian aura pic.twitter.com/yLI9lDMwda — Sirgodfreythornrose (@Sirgodfreythorn) July 31, 2024

Sharp shooter lesbian based on Kim Yeji we WILL make you happen — K AKA LESBIAN LOUIS DU LAC♿ (@Crippedcore) July 31, 2024

Another quipped: “I didn’t know there was a shooting Olympics until this year and this is one of the few times I’m attracted to gun ownership.”

