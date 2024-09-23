Olympic sapphic favourite Kim Ye-ji cast as assassin in new film spin-off

Ultra-cool sharp-shooter Kim Ye-ji will be playing an assassin in an upcoming series.

South Korea’s Kim, clips of whose performances – filled with effortlessly cool vibes – at the Paris Olympics, went viral, has secured her first acting role.

Kim won the silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event and became the talk of the internet for her futuristic glasses, toy teddy accessory and steely focus under pressure. She became a social media phenomenon, prompting tech billionaire Elon Musk to suggest she “be cast in an action movie. No acting required”.

Kim’s role will be in Crush, a spin-off, short-form series of the film Asia.

Directed by South Korean filmmaker Lee Jung-sub, Asia tackles stories of Asian individuals confronting racial hatred and discrimination. Kim will star alongside Indian actress and influencer Anushka Sen.

Sen posted a video of Kim correcting her shooting form on Instagram.

The caption read: “So happy to collaborate with [Kim Ye-ji] Olympics silver medallist, the most-popular Korean shooting player in the world. Thank you [Asia Lab] for getting us together and planning this global project. More surprises soon.”

Kim Yeji has a legion of new fans after appearing at the Olympics ( Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the film is still in production.

A spokesperson for entertainment company Asia Lab said they were excited to witness “the potential synergy that will arise from Kim Ye-ji and Anushka Sen’s new transformation into a killer duo”.

Clips and photos of the pair working together were posted on Instagram with the women dressed in black and holding guns, standing back to back.

Kim was said to be “both nervous and thrilled” to be taking up the role of a “captivating assassin”.

She told W Korea magazine, that her decision to be in front of the camera more is to promote not only herself but also her sport. “Olympic stars are put in the limelight and remembered by the public for a shorter time than one would think. “I thought people would recognise shooting more as I show myself more in the media,” Kim said.

Good to her word, she has been seen in a magazine photo shoot for luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton, The Straits Times reported.

