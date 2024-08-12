The Paris 2024 Olympics has been a headline-grabbing extravaganza from start to finish, and that didn’t stop when it came to the closing ceremony.

After a record-breaking games for Team LGBTQ+, the likes of H.E.R., Tom Cruise and Billie Eilish made sure the Paris Olympics will remain unforgettable.

In fact, we’ve been left asking – apart from the original ones in Ancient Greece of course – is Paris 2024 the gayest Games in Olympic history?

The closing ceremony took place on Sunday night (11 August) and marked the handover of Olympic hosting duties from Paris to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.

The star-studded event included a cameo appearance by none other than action star Tom Cruise, which saw him abseil down from the roof of the Stade de France to the Mission Impossible theme.

Californian stars included sapphic hitmaker Billie Eilish performing her song “Birds of a Feather” with her singer-producer brother, Finneas.

Rapper Snoop Dogg, sporting full US Olympic regalia, performed his iconic track “Drop It Like It’s Hot” before bringing out Dr. Dre for their anthem “The Next Episode.”

“Californication” rockers Red Hot Chilli Peppers also added to the night’s soundtrack with their track “Can’t Stop.”

Also, Grammy, Academy and Emmy Award-winning artist H.E.R. performed the US national anthem live from Paris.

H.E.R. wowed us with that beautiful rendition of the National Anthem during the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. 🏅 She took to the stage with a customized Strat — who else watched it live?! pic.twitter.com/EgRwNWk71G — Fender (@Fender) August 12, 2024

As one viewer posted: “This #Olympics #ClosingCeremony has everything: Flying pianos, A French Golden Warrior, Athlete Karaoke, Phoenix, H.E.R., Tom Cruise paragliding to LA, Red Hot Chili Peppers on a beach, Billie Eilish and Finneas on a lifeguard tower, Snoop Dogg dropping it like it’s hot.”

This #Olympics #ClosingCeremony has everything: Flying pianos, A French Golden Warrior, Athlete Karaoke, Phoenix, H.E.R.,Tom Cruise paragliding to LA, Red Hot Chili Peppers on a beach, Billie Eilish and Finneas on a lifeguard tower, Snoop Dogg dropping it like it's hot. pic.twitter.com/20i5l58S3b — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) August 11, 2024

As well as these acts, French indie rock band Phoenix performed, much to the delight of their fans.

One viewer wrote on X/Twitter: “Olympics had phoenix at their closing ceremony indie sleaze is back in full force omg”

olympics had phoenix at their closing ceremony indie sleaze is back in full force omg pic.twitter.com/61R3YD69HU — tom hardy’s slutty blonde wig (@jewelbundrn) August 11, 2024

Another used the closing ceremony to pay their respects to the Paris Games’ mascot: “Let’s take a moment to appreciate Phryge. No amount of mockery could make me hate this little guy. He did a damn good job.”

Let's take a moment to appreciate Phryge. No amount of mockery could make me hate this little guy. He did a damn good job. #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/RtuakaOlZY — Ellen Walker MA (RCA) (@EllenFWalker) August 11, 2024

Flag-bearers Alex Yee and Bryony Page, who won gold medals in the men’s triathlon and women’s trampolining disciplines respectively, waved farewell to the Games for Team GB.

This follows the memorable opening ceremony in July that featured several iconic performances.

Bisexual superstar Lady Gaga performed the French cabaret song “Mon Truc en Plumes” (My Feather Thing).

Then, LGBTQ+ fan favourite Celine Dion stood atop the Eiffel Tower to sing “L’hymne à l’amour” (Hymn to Love), made famous by Edith Piaf.

The opening ceremony also featured a recreation of a bacchanalian feast, featuring Drag Race France host Nicky Doll, and several other drag stars, including Paloma, and lesbian French DJ Barbara Butch.

You can read all of our Paris Olympics 2024 coverage here.