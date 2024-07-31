British music legend Sam Smith has celebrated having their portrait hung in the UK’s historic National Portrait Gallery, dubbing it a “dream come true”.

The “Unholy” singer is in for a big week, as they mark 10 years since the release of their Grammy-Award-winning debut album, In The Lonely Hour, with a performance at the BBC Proms on Friday (2 August).

But, before that, the non-binary artist is putting on a show of a very different sort. As from Wednesday (31 August), their scantily clad portrait will be seen as part of the gallery’s new “History Makers” display.

The artwork, created by the sometimes-controversial Pierre et Gilles partners Pierre Commoy and Gilles Blanchard in 2023, is titled “Gloria” after Smith’s fourth studio album, released last year.

It’s on loan to the gallery from the superstar’s own art collection and has never been seen by the public before.

A combination of photography and painting, “Gloria” show the chart-topping musician adorned in a toga-style wrap, and very little else.

You may like to watch

Sam Smith’s “Gloria” is hanging in the National Portrait Gallery. (Pierre et Gilles/Galerie Templon)

Smith may be used to baring their flesh but the portrait is a step away from some of the more risqué looks that encapsulated their Gloria era last year, particularly their much-discussed devil attire.

The portrait features Smith, perched on an Ancient-Greek-style white plinth, with two marble pillars wrapped in flowers behind them, clutching a golden harp and wearing a matching crown, plus large protruding angel wings. The work is imagined and styled by fashion designer JW Anderson and Smith’s long-time collaborator, Ben Reardon.

The singer said: “I have admired the beautiful work of Pierre et Gilles for years, their incredible portraits of Jean Paul Gaultier and Marc Almond are truly iconic, and to sit for them was a dream come true.

“Working once again with Jonathan Anderson on the look was a beautiful experience. I was so happy when the National Portrait Gallery asked me if they could [borrow] the piece. It’s very important to me to support the arts. Being in their new history-makers section is an honour.”

Sam Smith felt honoured to lend the picture to the gallery. (Getty)

Smith is gearing up to re-release In The Lonely Hour. It will include a version of hit single “Stay With Me”, edited to reflect the singer’s non-binary identity, and a never-before-heard edit of “I’m Not The Only One”, with Alicia Keys.

In The Lonely Hour (10th Anniversary Edition) will be released on Friday (2 August).

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.