Pop icon Sam Smith and R&B singer Alicia Keys are set to record a duet version of Smith’s 2014 hit ‘I’m Not The Only One’.

In a post to their social media earlier this week, Smith said they would be releasing a new version of ‘I’m Not the Only One’ with Alicia Keys.

They wrote: “I’m Not The Only One feat. the truly incomparable @aliciakeys… I am so honoured to have such an incredible talent and a beautiful soul join me on this track to celebrate a decade of ‘In The Lonely Hour.'”

The new version of ‘I’m Not The Only One’ is being released alongside Smith’s 10th anniversary edition of ‘In The Lonely Hour’, which features new recordings of several of the album’s original tracks.

‘Stay With Me’, the song that catapulted them to stardom, has been re-recorded with updated lyrics that better reflect Smith’s gender identity – as they now identify as non-binary and use they/them pronouns after coming out in 2019.

In a statement, Smith said of the change: “This song is truly so special to me, so for the 10 year anniversary I re-recorded the track … including the updated lyric ‘but I still need love, baby understand’ which felt really important to me. It’s beautiful to know that sometimes, we can change the past.”

When will Sam Smith’s anniversary album be out?

The 10 year anniversary edition of Sam Smith’s debut album is out now. (Getty)

The 10th anniversary edition of ‘In The Lonely Hour’ is out today, Friday August 2, on all streaming platforms and available to purchase as a CD or a vinyl record if you want to go a bit old-school.

When is Sam Smith performing at the Proms?

Smith was announced as a headliner for the BBC Proms earlier this year and is scheduled to perform on August 2 to coincide with the release of their anniversary album.

Their Proms performance will be the only opportunity to see Smith live in the UK this year, where they will be performing ‘In The Lonely Hour’ in its entirety while accompanied by an orchestral arrangement.

BBC Radio 3 director Sam Jackson previously reassured Proms viewers that Smith’s performance would be “entirely appropriate” for the setting after the singer faced backlash for raunchy on-stage moments in the past.

“I think what you’ll see is a performance that is entirely appropriate for the Proms and entirely appropriate for the audience in attendance. This is very much a Prom – it’s not Sam Smith at the Royal Albert Hall,” Jackson said.

Smith also joked with Nick Grimshaw and Annie Mac about the “tabloid hysteria” that accompanied the announcement of their Proms performance, promising they would not wear a thong or bondage gear to the gig.

Sam Smith performs “Unholy” at the 65th Grammy Awards with Kim Petras. (Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Emma McIntyre)

They also teased a “surprise” for viewers.

“In the first half, I’m going to celebrate [10 years of] In The Lonely Hour… and the second half is a little surprise. I’m so excited. I love the Proms, it’s great,” they said.

“It’s an opportunity for me to remind people of my love of music, especially British music, and where I’ve come from. I want to show people a little bit of where I come from musically.”

Is there really a portrait of Sam Smith at the National Portrait Gallery?

Sam Smith’s “Gloria” portrait, which will appear at the National Portrait Gallery. (Pierre et Gilles/Galerie Templon)

The short answer is yes. A scantily-clad portrait of Smith is currently hanging in the London-based gallery as part of its new “History Makers” display.

The artwork was created by Pierre Commoy and Gilles Blanchard in 2023 and is titled “Gloria” after Smith’s fourth studio album.

The painting was loaned to the National Portrait Gallery by Smith themself and has not been seen in public before.

Smith said that it was a “dream come true” to sit for the portrait with Commoy and Blanchard and was “so happy” when the gallery asked to borrow it.

“It’s very important to me to support the arts. Being in their new history-makers section is an honour,” Smith said.