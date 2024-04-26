Fans can kiss goodbye to Sam Smith’s raunchy on-stage moments – at least, for now – as the BBC has vowed the singer’s upcoming Proms performance will be “entirely appropriate”.

Smith was announced as a headliner for this year’s BBC Proms on 2 August under the pop programme. However, the broadcasting company was forced to reassure audience members that Smith’s set would be appropriate after the star received previous “Satanic” backlash at previous performances.

BBC Radio 3 director Sam Jackson told Metro: “I think what you’ll see is a performance that is entirely appropriate for the Proms and entirely appropriate for the audience in attendance.

“This will be the only opportunity to see Sam Smith in the UK this year,” Jackson added, explaining that Smith’s music would be accompanied by orchestral arrangement. They will perform their 2014 debut album In The Lonely Hour in its entirety.

“This is very much a Prom – it’s not Sam Smith at the Royal Albert Hall,” Jackson concluded. “The look and feel will be entirely appropriate for that festival.”

After the “I’m Not The Only One” hitmaker performed at the 2023 BRIT Awards, Ofcom was hit with over 100 complaints, according to the broadcast regulator.

You may like to watch

Their performance saw Kim Petras joining them on stage to perform their hit duet “Unholy” at the awards show, just a week after being accused of supporting “Satanism” during their Grammys performance.

Their BRIT Awards performance garnered 106 complaints from viewers to Ofcom, though, they did not mention which parts of the show were complained about.

The duo made history at the 2023 Grammys with their win for best pop duo/group performance, but their rendition of the track scandalised several conservative viewers with its supposed “demonic” themes.

Morrissey even used the performance to take aim at his estranged record label for supporting Smith, and therefore, “Satanism”, rather than his own unreleased album.

He wrote via a statement: “Capitol Records (Los Angeles) proudly promotes Sam Smit’s ‘satanism’; yet they consider the honest truth of Morrissey’s factual Bonfire of Teenagers to be their biggest threat.

“They will not release it despite their contractual obligation and promise to do so.”