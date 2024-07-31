BBC Radio 2 host Scott Mills is one of four famous faces to appear on the upcoming season of Celebrity Race Across The World, and he’ll be doing so alongside his new husband Scott Vaughan.

Though fiancés when filmed, Scott and Sam will be racing (across the world) against Jeff Brazier and his son, Freddy, actor Kola Bokinni and his cousin, Mary Ellen and broadcaster Kelly Brook and her husband, Jeremy.

The four pairs will take on the celeb version of fan favourite Race Across The World, which sees groups dropped anywhere on the globe, and told to get from Point A to Point B with a set amount of money (usually the standard air fare price between locations).

This year, Scott, Sam and the rest will be racing from Belém, Northern Brazil – the gateway to the Amazon – and will pass through five checkpoints across the length of South America, to reach the finish line in the Andes, Frutillar in Southern Chile.

Who is Scott Mills?

Scott Mills is a radio host best known for presenting the aptly named Scott Mills show during his 24 years on BBC Radio 1 – and since 2022, on BBC Radio 2.

He has also been a UK commentator for the semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Mills came out publicly as gay in 2001, making him a rare example of an out queer broadcaster in the early 2000s.

Who is Scott Mills’ husband Sam Vaughan?

Scott Mills and his husband Sam Vaughan got engaged in 2021, before marrying in June 2024 in a lavish Mediterranean villa on the coast just south of Barcelona.

The pair had been together for four years before becoming engaged.

When does Celebrity Race Across The World start and what time is it on?

Celebrity Race Across The World kicks off with the first of six episodes at 9pm on Wednesday 14 August on iPlayer and BBC One.

Tim Harcourt, Chief Creative Officer, Studio Lambert said: “After the phenomenally successful run of the first celebrity series, and more recently the fourth series of the regular series – we can’t wait to bring audiences along with us to the huge South American continent and its jaw-dropping scenery, in a race which will push our celebrities and their loved ones to their absolute limits.”

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events said: “We’ve been delighted by the success of celebrity Race Across the World, and are now incredibly excited to see some new famous faces and their loved ones take on this difficult yet highly rewarding race of a lifetime. We cannot wait to watch their journey unfold.”

Race Across The World (1-4) and Celebrity Race Across The World (1) are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.