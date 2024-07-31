Donald Trump’s nephew has endorsed Kamala Harris for president, labelling his uncle “atomic crazy”.

Fred Trump III appeared on The View on Tuesday (30 July) to promote his new book, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, and told the panel he would be voting for vice-president Harris.

Host Whoopi Goldberg said the book “breaks his long silence”.

Explaining his decision, Fred said: “I believe in policy over politics, and without question, Kamala Harris’s policies are what I get behind.

“I will be voting for Kamala Harris and if I’m asked, I will campaign for her without hesitation.”

He added that he had to tell the Trump family story, which he described as complex and sometimes cruel.

“Every family is complicated, every family has their crazy uncle at the Thanksgiving table… Donald’s atomic crazy and I’ve seen first-hand how he’s evolved from crazy to atomic crazy.”

Fred and his sister, Mary, have frequently spoken out about the former president. She wrote her own book, Too Much and Never Enough, in 2020.

Donald Trump is alleged to have said his disabled great-nephew should be left to die. (Brendan Smialowski/ AFP/ Getty)

Trump is focusing his re-election bid on the so-called war on woke, and has said, if elected, if would revoke president Joe Biden’s policies on gender-affirming care, and pass a law prohibiting “child sexual mutilation” in all 50 states.

Kamala Harris, in contrast, has a history of LGBTQ+ advocacy and has already garnered the support of a number of celebrities, including Charli XCX and George Clooney.