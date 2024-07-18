Where does Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stand on trans rights? And what will happen to those protections if he wins November’s election?

The former president’s re-election website features a section called Agenda 47, which has dozens of videos outlining his policies if he returns to office. In one, titled President Trump’s Plan to Protect Children From Left-Wing Gender Insanity, he makes clear his plans.

The first thing he would do is revoke President Joe Biden’s policies on gender-affirming care and pass a law prohibiting what Trump calls “child sexual mutilation” in all 50 states.

Trump also pledges to sign a new executive order to end all programmes that “promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age” in every federal agency. And any hospital or healthcare provider delivering gender-affirming care to trans youth, will be deemed to no longer meet the federal health and safety standards for health insurance Medicaid and Medicare.

In addition, he has plans to introduce a private right-of-action for people to sue doctors who have provided gender-affirming care.

Donald Trump. (Getty)

Turning to education, Trump promises to introduce “severe consequences” for any teacher or school that suggests a child could be experiencing gender dysphoria.

He also proposes to establish a new body for teachers which will “promote positive education about the nuclear family”.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has announced that Republican senator for Ohio JD Vance will be his running mate in November’s presidential election – and Vance has his own poor record on LGBTQ+ and particularly trans issues.

Finally, if Trump wins the election, he will ask congress to pass three bills regarding gender identity.

One will state that the only genders recognised by the US government are male and female, “which are assigned at birth”. Another will effectively ban trans women from sport, and a third will mandate that parents must give consent before their child can change their gender identity.