Mariah Carey announces Christmas tour dates for 2024

Mariah Carey has announced details of her Christmas Time Tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

Although it’s still summer, that isn’t stopping the queen of Christmas as she confirms her “biggest holiday tour to date”.

The 20-date tour will begin on 6 November in Highland, CA and head to the likes of Phoenix, Houston, Atlanta, Washington and Boston.

She will also take the festive show to venues in Pittsburgh, Dallas, Nashville, Newark and finish up on 17 December in Brooklyn.

Fans can expect to hear songs from her two albums, Merry Christmas and Merry Christmas II You including “Joy to the World”, “Oh Santa!”, “Christmas Time Is in the Air Again” and “Silent Night”.

You may like to watch

And no Mariah Christmas show would be complete without the record-breaking, holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

It follows up 2023’s Merry Christmas One and All! Tour, with the festive tour becoming an annual tradition for the singer.

She’s currently headlining her The Celebration of Mimi residency in Las Vegas, which she’ll pause for the Christmas tour before returning in 2025.

You can find out everything you need to know about Mariah Carey tickets for her Christmas tour below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 9 August via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales take place across the week, kicking off with a Verizon Access presale at 10am local time on 6 August.

Others include VIP Packages presale and venue presale. You can check your local listing below for more details.