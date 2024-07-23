Mariah Carey extends her Las Vegas residency into 2025

Mariah Carey has announced new dates for her Las Vegas residency – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icon will continue The Celebration of Mimi residency at Dolby Live in early 2025.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the new shows from 10am PDT on 26 July via Ticketmaster.

The singer will continue her residency from 31 January until 15 February in 2025 as part of a third leg.

Originally announced as an eight-date residency, a second leg of shows was confirmed following high demand for tickets. She kicks off the second leg on 26 July, which is running until 10 August.

After opening the show earlier this year, she gave fans an idea of what to expect for The Celebration of Mimi.

Some highlights included “Butterfly”, which she performed for the first time live since 2006, and fan favourite track “Circles”, which was played live for the first time ever.

The setlist also featured classic Mariah tracks from “Hero” to “Fantasy” and “Heartbreaker” to “Always Be My Baby”.

It is, of course, a celebration of the 19th anniversary of her iconic 10th studio album, The Emancipation of Mimi.

So fans can expect to hear tracks from the 2005 comeback album including “It’s Like That”, “Say Somethin'”, “Don’t Forget About Us”, “Shake It Off” and “We Belong Together”.

Below you can find out how to get Mariah Carey tickets for her Las Vegas residency including presale details.

How do I get Mariah Carey tickets for her Las Vegas residency?

Tickets for the newly announced shows in 2025 go on general sale at 10am PDT on 26 July via Ticketmaster.

A Citi Cardmember presale takes place from 10am PDT on 23 July. This is available to Citi card holders which you will need to use during checkout when purchasing your tickets.

A Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale then takes place from 10am PDT on 24 July.

Limited tickets are still available for her second leg on 26 July to 10 August via Ticketmaster.

Tickets range between $70-$630 plus fees.

