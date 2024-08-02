Shawn Mendes announces live return with intimate tour dates

Shawn Mendes has announced a six-date intimate tour in support of his new album – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer is returning with his self-titled fifth studio album, Shawn and will perform the entire LP during the tour.

He will headline theatre venues in Woodstock, London, Nashville, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Seattle as part of the run.

The tour will begin at Bearsville Theater in Woodstock on 8 August, which also marks his 26th birthday and the release of the first two singles from Shawn.

His tracks “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t That Enough” will give fans a preview of the album, which is due for release on 18 October.

The singer said the upcoming intimate shows are “for my friends and family”.

He wrote on Instagram: “Wanted the first shows back to be special & to play this album for you live in the places we recorded it. I’ve never played an album top to bottom before but it’s already one of my favourite shows I’ve ever rehearsed. I love you guys, the band and I can’t wait to see you!”

As well as the intimate shows, the singer will also perform festival dates in South America at Rock In Rio in September and Corona Capital in November.

You can find out everything you need to know about Shawn Mendes tickets for his intimate tour below.

How to get Shawn Mendes tickets for his intimate album shows?

In the US a limited number of randomly selected fans will be given the chance to purchase tickets by signing up during the designated registration window for each show.

Fans can sign up at shawnmendesofficial.com/live, and those who receive presale codes can purchase tickets at 10am local time on 6 August via the “Friends & Family Fan Onsale”.

This is for all dates except the Woodstock show, as tickets will go on sale on Friday, 2 August for fans that register via the ticket request system powered by Seated.

In the UK fans can receive a code by pre-ordering his new album via the official UK webstore by Monday, 5 August at 10am BST.

There will then be a small allotment of tickets released to the general public for the London show at 2pm local time on 6 August via LW Theatres.