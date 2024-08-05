Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has set the internet blaze with an astounding image transformation, days after he wrapped up filming on new horror film 28 Years Later.

He plays a survivor in the post-apocalyptic world in director Danny Boyle’s new movie, the details of which remain top secret. But if posts from the star’s social media are anything to go by, it’s likely he’ll be batting away those infected by the Rage virus for quite some time, because he had to grow out his hair and develop Hollywood’s bushiest beard for the role.

Now that filming for the movie has finished, he’s gone under the scissors and hacked all his hair off – and shared the results online for all to see (and to thirst over).

Posting on Instagram Stories last week, the star, seen recently opposite Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy, showed off his considerably shorter locks and neat stubble, replacing his rugged facial hair and long, slicked back mane.

“From one look… to another,” he wrote in captions for the two photos.

Aaron-Taylor Johnson’s two very different new looks. (Instagram/@aarontaylorjohnson)

In a surprise to absolutely no one, the stark difference has prompted a wave of love (and lust) on social media – although that could also be down to Taylor-Johnson posing in an orange vest top, muscles proudly on display.

Among a number of frankly inappropriate comments, some fans were graciously pleased about the actor’s transformation.

he did this for me specifically https://t.co/qjIzZshgPJ — esahc (@49eerfc) August 1, 2024

“Some men are not supposed to have facial hair, and that’s OK,” wrote one social media user, while a second said: “Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the man that you are!”

I have to say something unsurprising https://t.co/ltVlKX1L7S — pasta oomf 👨🏻‍🍳 (@fmsgl) August 2, 2024

Someone else went with the rather-less subtle: “I won’t apologise for the moan I just let out.”

28 Years Later is the third film in Boyle’s hit zombie apocalypse series, the first since 2007.

The new movie will star Taylor-Johnson and Killing Eve favourite Jodie Comer, while Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy will also make a return to the franchise as former bicycle courier Jim. He appeared in the first film, 28 Days Later, in 2002.

It will also feature Edvin Ryding, the star of queer teen Netflix show Young Royals, in a smaller role.

28 Years Later is due for release next year.

