The first trailer for Danny Boyle’s post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Years Later has just dropped, and it stars Young Royals actor Edvin Ryding in his most exhilarating role to date.

28 Years Later is the threequel to Boyle’s previous horror hits 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007), and is set some time after the latter, with the violence-inducing “Rage Virus” making a terrifying comeback.

A new group of survivors, including Kraven The Hunter’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, and Harry Potter’s Ralph Fiennes, will have to survive in a world once again overcome with hordes of aggressive infected.

Actor Edvin Ryding, who is best known for his role as Prince Wilhelm in Netflix’s sweet queer drama Young Royals, stars in the film as gun-toting soldier E. Sundqvist, brought into the fray to help fight off the zombies.

A new, two-and-a-half minute trailer shows Ryding in role looking muddied and terrorised as he attempts to fend off the bloodthirsty attackers.

In one horrifying scene, Ryding, in the dark alongside his army, comes face-to-face with an infected. Another scene sees him blown into the air, with his fate uncertain.

The chilling trailer begins to the sound of children’s music, as a woman herds weeping children into a living room to watch The Teletubbies as the hordes gather outside.

“It began 10,228 days ago… days became weeks… weeks became years,” reads the overlaid text, before the TV showing The Teletubbies is splattered with blood.

You may like to watch

Other scenes show hordes of infected smashing their way into a church, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in role as Jamie, brandishing a bow and arrow as he attempts to survive.

One scene attracting a lot of attention online appears to show Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy, who appeared in the first film as bicycle courier Jim, as nothing but skin and bone, rising from a field of flowers.

Cillian Murphy is very undead in the new 28 Years Later trailer. (YouTube/Sony Pictures Releasing)

Suspiciously, Jodie Comer doesn’t seem to make an appearance in the trailer.

The bulk of the plot for 28 Years Later remains underwraps, but with the first trailer out in the world, it seems horror fans won’t have long to wait until they find out exactly how the film will play out.

28 Years Later lands in cinemas on 20 June 2025.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.