It seems that Young Royals star Edvin Ryding will be fighting for survival alongside Jodie Comer in new horror film 28 Years Later.

Ryding, best known for playing Prince Wilhelm in all three seasons of Netflix’s cult queer series Young Royals, is seen playing some sort of sniper in recently shared images from the set of the post-apocalyptic drama.

28 Years Later is the upcoming sequel to director Danny Boyle’s formative 2002 film 28 Days Later, which starred Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy as bicycle courier Jim, as he fought to avoid being killed by a swarm of virus-infected undead.

Murphy is reprising his role in the follow-up alongside Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, Nosferatu’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Harry Potter villain Ralph Fiennes.

Images shared online show Comer fleeing a pack of zombies as filming continued in Northumberland, UK, earlier this week (8 July) according to Just Jared.

In some of the shots, Ryding appears to be wearing an armband inscribed with “E. Sundqvist”, leading some fans to assume that is his character’s name.

Ryding’s role in 28 Years Later is yet to be officially announced, as the film isn’t due for release until June 2025 and the plot is currently tightly under wraps.

Swedish actor Ryding has accumulated something of a cult following since Young Royals debuted on Netflix back in 2021.

The queer teen drama saw his character, a Swedish prince in line for the throne, sent to a boarding school named Hillerska, where he fell in love with choir student Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg).

Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg in Young Royals season three. (Netflix)

Across three seasons, the pair’s romance went through some vibrant highs and some damning lows, but the final season, which aired in March, gave the pair a much-deserved happy ending.

Edvin Ryding has since starred in Swedish film Avgrunden and Netflix film A Part Of You, alongside pop star Zara Larsson.

Omar Rudberg has moved his career focus onto his music since wrapping Young Royals, having recently released his single “Talk” and headed into the studio with queer producer MNEK.

Yet Rudberg has teased that Young Royals won’t be the last time he and Ryding work together, as the pair are currently putting together a “secret project”.