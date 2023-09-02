Elon Musk says trans daughter ‘doesn’t want to spend time with me’

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter has reportedly completely cut ties with him following years of anti-trans comments from the billionaire.

The former richest man in the world reportedly told his biographer, Walter Isaacson, that his relationship with his eldest daughter Jenna had reached a breaking point after she cut all communication with him.

According to Isaacson, the X – formerly Twitter – owner was “generally sanguine” when discovering his eldest daughter’s transition through the grape vine, but her decision to completely cut ties with him has “pained” him.

According to Business Insider, Isaacson said that Musk partially blames her schooling at Crossroads, a private school in Los Angeles, which the Tesla boss alleged was teaching “full-on communism”.

“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” Musk, who threatened to sue an anti-hate group for commenting on the rise in hate speech on X, told his biographer. “She doesn’t want to spend time with me.”

His daughter’s decision to change her name made global headlines in June 2022 after court documents confirming the name change were picked up by news publications.

Jenna’s mother, Justine Wilson, took to Twitter at the time to applaud her child for having the courage to come out.

In the tweet, she recounted a conversation between her and Jenna, in which her daughter said: “I had a weird childhood. I can’t believe I’m as normal-seeming as I am.”

When Qilson replied: “I’m very proud of you”, her daughter added that she was proud of herself.

The relationship between Musk and his daughter was revealed to be strained in 2022 after the Financial Times reported that Musk blamed their relationship on what the publication called a “supposed takeover of elite schools and universities by neo-Marxists”.

“It’s full-on communism … and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil,” he said.

When asked about his relationship with his daughter in October 2022, he added that things could change, but that he has a good relationship with “all the others”.

“Can’t win them all,” Musk said.

Aside hate speech skyrocketing on X under his leadership, Musk has made a number of anti-trans remarks from his personal account, including echoing far-right dogwhistles and saying that “pronouns suck”.

Since completing his purchase of Twitter in October 2022, Musk’s often chaotic decision-making and reinstatement of controversial accounts has seen a mass exodus of advertisers from Twitter.