Fred again.. announces North American tour dates

Fred again.. has announced details of a headline North American tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The musician has confirmed the Places We’ve Never Been Tour in support of his upcoming album, Ten Days.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 12pm local time on 9 August via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the tour in an Instagram post, he said: ““Whenever we go to the US I hear about (and sometimes see from the plane!!) alll these mad places that we haven’t gotten to go to and explore.

“So yeah I can’t waittttt to see these parts and play some shows in some magical places.”

He also added that more dates are to be revealed, saying: “and obviously this poster isn’t evvvvvery show! It’s jus every one that we’ve confirmed.”

The first run of shows will begin on 11 September in Denver, with dates planned in the likes of Seattle, Minneapolis, Detroit, Toronto and Atlanta.

It follows up the announcement of his album, Ten Days, which is due for release on 6 September.

The LP features previously released singles, “places to be”, “ten” and “adore u” and will feature collaborations with Sampha, SOAK, Four Tet and Skrillex.

He said: “it’s ten songs about ten days” adding that, “there’s been a lot of biggg, mad, crazy moments in the last year but basically all of these are about really very small quiet intimate moments.”

You can find out everything we know so far about Fred again..’s upcoming tour dates and ticket details below.

When do Fred again.. tour tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 12pm local time on 9 August via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.ca.

Fans can sign up for an exclusive presale via the artist’s website, www.fredagain.com/tour. This will take place from 12pm local time on 8 August.

Just choose your preferred date to sign up via email and you’ll be sent a unique link to access tickets early.

You can check your local listing below for more details.