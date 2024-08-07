Non-binary athlete Nikki Hiltz has told trans and non-binary people to “keep going”, after qualifying for the semi-finals of the 1500m at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Team USA star secured their spot after finishing third in an intense heat on Tuesday (6 August).

Following the race, Hiltz shared a post on social media, urging trans and non-binary people “who are doing cool things” to keep at it.

“[I] had a blast advancing to Thursday’s semi-final this morning,” the middle-distance runner wrote. “Limiting my time on social media this week but just poppin’ on to say thank you for all the love and support.”

They went to pour scorn on those showing “ignorance and hate” to trans and non-binary people, particularly fellow athletes.

“For those who identify as non-binary or trans, and are doing cool things in the world (which is most likely all of you because all queer people are cool, remember you are magic and that it’s not the critic who counts.

“I love you. I need you. I see you. Keep going.”

Hiltz’s comments come in the wake of international turmoil over boxer Imane Khelif’s quick-fire defeat of Italy’s Angela Carini in a bout last week.

The middleweight, who does not and never has identified as trans or intersex, became embroiled in controversy and abuse on social media after her opponent pulled out of the fight after just 46 seconds, with some claiming the Algerian boxer was actually trans.

This is despite the fact that, regardless of her gender identity, she was confirmed as eligible to enter the women’s event under Olympics regulations.

Hiltz told cisgender viewers in their post: “For everyone else, remember it costs $0 to be kind to those with different lived experiences than you.”

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said all competitors, including Khelif, complied with the Games’ eligibility criteria. “But what I would say is that this involves real people,” he continued. “And, by the way, this is not a transgender issue. I should make this absolutely clear.”

In a separate Instagram post, Hiltz wrote that transphobia is “going crazy” at the Olympics, adding: “Anti-trans rhetoric is anti-woman. These people aren’t ‘protecting women’s sports’, they are enforcing rigid gender norms, and anyone who doesn’t fit perfectly into those norms is targeted and vilified.”

