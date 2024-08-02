Logan Paul admits ‘spreading misinformation’ about Olympic boxer Imane Khelif

Controversial influencer Logan Paul has admitted spreading misinformation about Olympics boxer Imane Khelif.

The YouTube star was criticised for a now-deleted post shared after Algerian boxer Khelif defeated Italy’s Angela Carini in a bout on Thursday (1 August).

“This is the purest form of evil unfolding right before our eyes,” Paul wrote in the post. “A man was allowed to beat up a woman on a global stage, crushing her life’s dream while fighting for her deceased father. This delusion must end.”

Paul did not clarify what so-called “delusion” he was referring to in his X/Twitter post.

Imane Khelif does not publicly identify as transgender or intersex. (Getty)

Khelif became the increased focus of social media abuse after she beat Carini during a bout that lasted just 46 seconds on Thursday (1 August). She has been confirmed as eligible to enter the women’s event under Olympics regulations.

Welterweight Khelif previously competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but she and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting were disqualified from last year’s World Championships after failing to meet eligibility criteria.

Further details on why the pair were disqualified from the World Championships were not given at the time.

Neither Lin, nor Khelif, publicly identify as transgender, intersex or non-binary.

Following a backlash to his post, professional wrestler Logan posted again, this time admitting that he “might be guilty of spreading misinformation”.

He continued: “Some sources say that Imane Khelif was born a biological woman. I stand by my sentiment that biological men should not compete against biological women in any sport and if you disagree you’re a sick f**k.”

IOC spokesman Mark Adams told The Guardian: “All the competitors comply with the eligibility rules. But what I would say is that this involves real people. And, by the way, this is not a transgender issue. I should make this absolutely clear.”