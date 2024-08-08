Netflix’s beloved superhero series The Umbrella Academy has come to an end with season four, marking an emotional end to one of trans icon Elliot Page’s most significant roles.

The Oscar-nominated actor has played Viktor Hargreeves since season one back in 2019, and the music-loving super-powered sibling has had his fair share of powerful plot points.

In 2022, it was revealed that Viktor would be transitioning for the third season of the series in order to reflect the real-life transition that Page was undergoing at the time.

Ahead of the launch of the fourth and final season, Page explained how he felt about leaving the character who has defined much of his career behind.

Speaking to Variety, he described the “odd” feeling of hearing showrunner Steve Blackman yell “cut” for the final time.

“I think it didn’t even necessarily hit until later,” Page reflected.

You may like to watch

“To say goodbye to the cast and crew we’ve worked with for years and years, it’s definitely hard. You really become very familial.”

Though Blackman revealed earlier this week that he expects some fans of the show will “hate” season four, Page hopes they “have a blast” watching it come to an end.

“I’m just hoping it gives the emotions, and the humour and the weirdness that people have come to expect,” he shared.

Though Elliot Page was previously best known for his part in 2007 comedy Juno, his turn in The Umbrella Academy swiftly became his most notable and long-standing role.

Speaking to Them about why he thinks The Umbrella Academy found a particularly strong fan base, he explained that essentially, a lot of people resonate with the trauma faced by the Hargreeves family.

Elliot Page. (John Phillips/Getty Images)

“I think what people resonated with the most ultimately is that [Umbrella Academy] is really just about a bunch of siblings in their thirties who are dealing with a really traumatic childhood,” he said. “[It’s about] how that has manifested and caused a mess in their lives, and how they’ve sometimes caused a mess for the world.

“I guess what I feel about the whole experience honestly is just f**king lucky,” he added. “I got to make something that was really fulfilling as an actor.”

What time is The Umbrella Academy coming out?

All six episodes of The Umbrella Academy season four are streaming now, from 8 August, on Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy season four will see the family embark on one final rescue mission, with a series of trailers released earlier this year seeing the group facing “one last chance” to stop the world from ending.

The end of season three saw the group lose all of their powers following a complete reset of their timeline.

Despite much excitement from fans, critical reviewers aren’t best impressed with the fourth season of the show, with publications including iNews, TheWrap and Collider giving it less-than favourable reviews.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.