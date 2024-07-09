Elliot Page’s Viktor Hargreeves has a stark warning in the final trailer for season four of Netflix’s wildly popular superhero series The Umbrella Academy.

The last trailer for the fourth and final season of the sci-fi action series sees trans star Page in his beloved role as Viktor Hargreeves, as he and his siblings fight to stop the world from ending for one last time.

The trailer, heartbreakingly set to My Chemical Romance’s “The End”, begins with Page’s Viktor phoning his sibling Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min).

“Ben, just listen. There’s something happening to you. And it’s only going to get worse. You’re on pace to end the world in about 48 hours,” Viktor warns, before Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) their once-dead father, interrupts: “24 actually!”

Elliot Page (R) in the final season of The Umbrella Academy. (Netflix)

It’s then teased how “tentacle boy” Ben is “the key” to understanding all the timelines the Hargreeves have been living through.

The gang then begin working through “one last chapter” and “one last shot” to save the world before it ends once again, this time for good.

It’s the second full-length look at the brand new series before all six episodes drop on Netflix on 8 August.

Back in May, the first trailer teased Page’s character getting the rest of the Hargreeves clan together to embark on one final rescue mission.

Though Viktor admitted that he and his siblings “drive each other crazy”, he agreed that “when things go to hell, they’re there for me”.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, the Hargreeves will spend season four “stripped of their powers” and fending for themselves in a new normal.

“The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success,” the synopsis reads.

“Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire.

“A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming,” the synopsis continues.

“As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time – and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure – to finally set things right.”

Earlier this year fans got a first look at Page in the new series, pictured alongside Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn star Aidan Gallagher as Five Hargreeves, clapping as they concoct the plan for their final mission.

Close To You actor Elliot Page has previously teased that fans can expect a “very fun” final season complete with “classic Hargreeves chaos and hijinks,” “surprises, humour, twists and turns”.

The return of The Umbrella Academy, while highly anticipated by the show’s fandom, has been slightly overshadowed by accusations against the series’ showrunner, Steve Blackman.

A Rolling Stone investigation earlier this month saw 12 members of staff who worked on set of The Umbrella Academy accuse Blackman of creating a toxic work environment.

Claims included that he had made inappropriate transphobic, homophobic, and sexist remarks, “toxic bullying, manipulative and retaliatory behaviour”, taking credit for work from junior employees, failing to renew a pregnant writer’s contract because she had not disclosed her pregnancy, and complaining about work involved in reflecting Page’s transition on screen.

Representatives for Blackman said the claims were “entirely untrue” and “absurd”, while an investigation carried out by The Umbrella Academy production company Universal Content (UCP) in spring 2023 largely cleared Blackman of the accusations made.

The Umbrella Academy streams on Netflix from 8 August.