Far-right influencer Andrew Tate has become the target of conspiracy theorists after a photo of him wearing a tiny pair of swimming trunks went viral.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday (6 August) which was also cross-posted to X/Twitter, someone named Rob Anderson shared a photo of Tate in what appeared to be a pair of Speedos, also nicknamed budgie smugglers in Australia, and zoomed-in close on his crotch area.

“I guess she forgot to wear her fake,” Anderson captioned the photos, alongside an aubergine emoji, misgendering Tate – who identifies as a cisgender man – and implying that there was no male genitalia present, thus making the controversial figure trans.

Anderson also said Tate was among a number of people who are notable for being “part of the inverted show”.

Several of Anderson’s followers commented that they believed in the conspiracy too, with only a number of people pushing back, leading Anderson to say: “Don’t like what I post, think it’s crazy, get off my page. I don’t care, it’s the truth.”

Anderson further claimed that Tate is transgender in order to “blaspheme the Father”, referring to God.

They are now transvestigating Andrew Tate pic.twitter.com/jvXSDQCKqo — VƎX Werewolf @ PCD (@vexwerewolf) August 7, 2024

Some commenters added that Tate’s “V-shaped clavicles” were further proof that he was born female and transitioned to male.

Andrew Tate is not transgender and there is no evidence to suggest otherwise. However, this shows that even far-right figures can become targets of transphobic conspiracy theories.

Recently, Kyle Rittenhouse, the right-winger who gained attention after he shot three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, was also accused by conspiracy theorists of being transgender.

Is Andrew Tate transphobic?

Tate has previously said that he is not “transphobic” and doesn’t know any transgender people.

When asked if he supports transgender people, Tate said he “supports individual liberty” because he is “a libertarian”.

However, he has also said that YouTuber Mr Beast and trans influencer Kris Tyson were part of a “psyop” to normalise transgender people among children.

“They are coming for your children, everybody at home. Your children are the future which they want to control,” he claimed.

Tate is also a self-proclaimed misogynist and claims to be the “pinnacle of masculinity.”

He is currently facing legal cases in both Romania, accused of human trafficking, forming an organised crime group, and rape. Four British women have also served Tate with a civil lawsuit in the UK, alleging that he sexually assaulted him.

He has denied all the allegations in both countries and argued that he is the “victim” of a conspiracy that is targeting him because of his controversial views.