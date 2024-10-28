A tweet supposedly from Andrew Tate, saying that straight men should give one another oral sex and handjobs, is a fake, but some people have been taken in by it and now believe the far-right influencer is gay.

Andrew Tate is a self-described misogynist who built his platform by making racist, homophobic, and sexist comments. In April he claimed that men having sex with a woman for pleasure was “gay”.

Now Tate, who is facing charges of human trafficking and sexual violence in Romania – he denies all of the charges against him – has become the subject of speculation about his sexuality.

A screenshot of the new tweet, posted on Tuesday (22 October), has been circulating on X/Twitter.

Andrew Tate, in the blue jacket, has become the target of pranksters. (Getty)

“Every true alpha male should have at least a few men in his inner circle [who] will provide him physical release (hand or mouth only) so he doesn’t feel compelled to get distracted by a woman,” the tweet reads. “This is the only way that society can defeat the LGBTQ+ agenda worldwide.”

The screenshot has been liked more than 325,000 likes and retweeted 73,000 times, with the person who first shared it labelling Tate, who identifies as a cisgender heterosexual man, “gay”.

A glance at Tate’s authenticated X account, @cobratate, quickly quashes the suggestion that he posted the content. He didn’t post anything on that date.

However, that hasn’t stopped people making jokes at the right-wing influencer’s expense. One person joked that we should all “support Andrew in his coming out.”

Another suggested it was pointless to invent fake Andrew Tate tweets, writing: “I don’t know why people keep making up Andrew Tate posts, I just looked through his feed to verify one and the stuff he says constantly is far more stupid.”

In August, Tate became the target of conspiracy theorists after a photo of him wearing a tiny pair of swimming trunks went viral.

“I guess she forgot to wear her fake,” someone captioned the photo, alongside an aubergine emoji, jokingly implying that he had no male genitalia.

