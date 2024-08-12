Nigerian transgender TikTok star found dead

Police in Nigeria’s capital are investigating the death of trans TikToker Abuja Area Mama, whose body was discovered by the side of a road. She was 33.

Abuja Area Mama – who sometimes went by the names Ifeanyi and Chantelle – had 8,000 followers on TikTok and described herself as “the number one Abuja cross dresser and queen of the street”, sharing videos about her life as a trans woman and sex worker.

Her death is being treated as murder, according to local media.

Nigeria’s laws are notoriously hostile to LGBTQ+ people, and Abuja Area Mama had previously spoken about being attacked because of her identity.

In her final post on Instagram, shared on Wednesday (7 August), she said she was “getting ready to go and see my boyfriend”, while her final video showed her in the back of a car.

Her beaten and bruised body was found in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja on Thursday (8 August). Detectives scoured the scene after receiving a call at 7.40am.

In a statement shared on X/Twitter – that misgendered Abuja Area Mama – police officer SP Josephine Adeh wrote: “We received a distress call reporting a corpse found on the Katampe-Mabushi expressway. Detectives dispatched to the scene discovered the individual was a man dressed in female clothing with no identification. Investigation is ongoing.”

Abuja police chief Benneth Igweh has called for a “thorough and discreet” investigation.

We mourn the tragic death of Chantelle, the beloved Area Mama of Abuja.

We demand justice and an end to the violence.

If anyone has any information about her death that will aid the police in their investigations, reach out to TIERs, your safety will be guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/8dVzZWzEiS — The Initiative for Equal Rights (@TIERsNigeria) August 9, 2024

Abuja Area Mama’s death has brought an outpouring of grief from her social media fans and members of the West African country’s LGBTQ+ community.

The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs), an LGBTQ+ group in the country, wrote on social media that they were “deeply saddened” by the loss and demanded justice and an end to the violence.

“Chantelle’s life was a testament to the strength and resilience of marginalised communities. Her loss is a stark reminder of the ongoing threats to the human rights and safety to those vulnerable groups in Nigeria,” they said.

“TIERs unequivocally condemns hate, violence and discrimination against all individuals. We stand in solidarity with those affected and call for a society where everyone feels safe and protected, regardless of their background.

“If anyone has any information about her death that will aid the police in their investigations, reach out to TIERs. Your safety will be guaranteed.”

One fan on TikTok commented on the TikToker’s final video: “My heart is broken.”

Another wrote: “Rest in peace. In another life, you would be surrounded by love and joy, free from the suffering you endured here,” alongside crying face and heart emojis.

Someone else said: “We will miss you.”