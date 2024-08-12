Katherine Langford and Adam Gillen to join Cabaret in the West End.

Katherine Langford and Adam Gillen are joining the cast of Cabaret in London’s West End.

Langford, who is best known for roles in 13 Reasons Why and Love, Simon, will make her West End debut as Sally Bowles.

While Olivier Award-nominee Adam Gillen will take on the role of the Emcee at the Kit Kat Club.

They’ll appear in the award-winning production from 23 September, taking over from Rhea Norwood and Layton Williams.

Also joining the cast on 23 September is Daniel Bowerbank, taking on the role of Clifford Bradshaw and Fred Haig, playing Ernst Ludwig, as well as Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Adrian Grove, Justin-Lee Jones, Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Ben Simon Wilson, Wojna and Lucy Young.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club first opened in the West End in late 2021, and starred Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley in the lead roles.

It went on to win seven Laurence Olivier Awards including Best Musical Revival, Best Director and acting gongs for Redmayne and Buckley.

Since then a number of big names have taken on the roles of Sally Bowles and the Emcee in London including Cara Delevingne, Jake Shears, Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park.

The show is performed ‘in the rounds’ for guests, who receive a ‘club entry time’ for pre-show drinks at the Kit Kat Klub, designed to fit in with the motif of late 1920s Weimar-era Germany.

It features classic numbers including “Don’t Tell Mama”, “Money” and “Maybe This Time” as well as the iconic title track.

Meanwhile it was recently confirmed that Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho will both be making their Broadway debuts in Cabaret.

The duo will take over original stars Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Ranking in the Broadway edition of the hit show.

They’re the first replacements for the roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles at the August Wilson Theatre, beginning from 16 September.

