Orville Peck to make Broadway debut in classic musical

Gay country star Orville Peck is set to make his Broadway debut, in hit musical Cabaret.

The singer, who has worked with Trixie Mattel, Kylie Minogue, Elton John and Willie Nelson, will take on the role of the emcee, the producers announced on Wednesday (15 January), leaving fans wondering if the masked queer cowboy will reveal his face on stage.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club will run at the August Wilson Theatre in New York, and Peck’s first performance is scheduled for 21 March.

Among other stars to have played the emcee on Broadway is Eddie Redmayne, who received rave reviews.

Orville Peck (L), here with Willie Nelson, will take to the stage in Cabaret. (Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

“Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin star in a buzzy Broadway revival that rips the skin off the 1966 musical, a review in The New York Times said.

‘My dream role since I was a teenager’

Miss Saigon star Eva Noblezada will play singer Sally Bowles opposite Peck in the Olivier-Award-winning show.

“The emcee has been my dream role since I was a teenager,” Peck said. ”The nature of the character allows for complete freedom of individual expression. It can be portrayed through such a vast range of emotions, perspectives and performance styles. That kind of freedom is every actor’s dream.

“I truly cannot believe I’m getting to make my Broadway debut in one of my favourite shows and in probably my favourite role in all of musical theatre.

‘Full-circle moment’

“I grew up in the theatre. I was a working actor and a dancer for many years before I started making music. I did the hustle, and the struggle, for a long time, trying to make things happen for myself. But it taught me so much of who I am as a performer and a person, so it feels very full circle to be making a return at this point in my career.”

Last year, Peck thrilled fans with a fully nude photoshoot for Paper magazine.

Tickets for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club can be bought here.

