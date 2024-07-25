Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho to star in Cabaret on Broadway.

Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho are making their Broadway debut in Cabaret – and this is how to get tickets.

The two stars are confirmed to be the first replacements for the Emcee and Sally Bowles in the new revival of Cabaret at the August Wilson Theatre.

The current Queen-frontman and Moana star will appear in the show between 16 September, 2024 and 30 March, 2025.

They’ll replace original stars Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Ranking, who will finish up their run on 14 September.

Lambert is best known as fronting Queen as part of their world tours, as well as his run on American Idol and solo music, while Cravalho voices the title character in Disney’s Moana, as well as starring as Janis in the recent Mean Girls musical film.

The musical opened at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway in April 2024, following its success in the West End.

You may like to watch

The theatre was reimagined as the “Kit Kat Club” with an intimate in-the-round staging, which lets audiences “step inside the cabaret’s world”.

The Broadway revival was recently nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actor and Actress for Redmayne and Rankin.

The show’s revival in London has also been a success, with the West End production winning seven Laurence Olivier Awards.

While the likes of Cara Delevingne, Jessie Buckley, Jake Shears and Layton Williams have taken on the roles of Sally Bowles and the Emcee in London.

You can find out everything you need to know about Cabaret tickets below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How to get Cabaret tickets on Broadway

Tickets for the show at the August Wilson Theatre are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

You can now get tickets for Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho’s run between 16 September, 2024 and 30 March, 2025.

Plus limited tickets are also still available for shows across August and September, which mark Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Ranking’s final appearances.

When selecting you preferred date, be sure to choose the New York shows, as Ticketmaster also has the option of the London dates.

Head to Ticketmaster to find out more and to book Cabaret tickets.