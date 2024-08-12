Who is new Loose Women panellist GK Barry and does she have a girlfriend?

Loose Women has added a new panellist to their line-up, queer social media influencer and internet personality GK Barry.

Barry, 24, joined the show on Thursday (August 8) and is the first ever panellist on Loose Women to be born in the same year as when the programme began – 1999.

Barry’s real name is Grace Keeling, but she is known as GK online.

What is GK Barry famous for?

Barry is really big on TikTok, first rising to fame during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She originally used the pseudonym GK Barry due to not wanting to be wholly in the public eye.

By August 2020, only five months after starting her TikTok account, she had over 100,000 followers.

Barry now has over three million followers.

She also hosts a podcast calling Saving Grace, under The Fellas Studios, where she talks about her life, internet culture, and interviews other celebrities and internet personalities.

Barry has also appeared on Love Island: Aftersun to discuss the 9th series with current Love Island presenter Maya Jama and on episodes of The Wheel and The Weakest Link.

Does GK Barry have a girlfriend?

Barry revealed on her podcast back in May that she was dating a female footballer, but did not reveal who it was.

“I’m not gonna say who it is, but I’m gonna give her a nickname called eyelashes. So whenever I refer to eyelashes, I am talking about the love of my life,” she said.

“I’m in love. And yeah, it has been three weeks, but that’s fine. That’s absolutely fine. She came to me like a dream, and I was obsessed. I feel like I’ve been missing out. I feel like I went very wrong with men. I don’t like men anymore. I will never go back to a man. God forbid. Yeah, I just love it. I just love it,” Barry added.

She also said that she feels like she’s “glowing” which she attributed to the “lesbian glow”.