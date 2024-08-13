Manchester United star slams homophobic abuse after going public with partner

Manchester United and Brazil international footballer Geyse Ferreira has spoken out about the homophobic abuse she faced after going public with her female partner.

The forward, who joined the Old Trafford club from Barcelona a year ago, shared two photographs of herself with partner Bruna Gois on X/Twitter in June, with the caption “us against the world”, accompanied by a white heart.

And on Saturday (10 August), she posted three more images of the couple together on Instagram, with the message “I love you, us against the world”, alongside ring and white-heart emojis.

Nós contra o mundo 🤍 pic.twitter.com/GV0CNaCeuz — Geyse Ferreira (@geyse_ferreiraa) July 18, 2024

The following day, Geyse issued a defiant statement, calling out the subsequent abuse she had received online.

“Yesterday, after publicly sharing my relationship, I was the target of homophobic attacks. I would like to clarify that love, in all its forms, is something that should be respected and celebrated, regardless of gender, orientation or any other characteristic.

“These attacks, in addition to being deeply hurtful, reflect a mentality that is not in line with the values of respect and empathy that we should promote as a society.

You may like to watch

“I reiterate that I will not remain silent in the face of prejudice. I will continue to live and share my life with authenticity and courage, in the hope that one day everyone will be free to love whoever they want, without fear of judgment or reprisal.”

Geyse, who made 19 appearances for Manchester United last season, went on to thank everyone who “sent me messages of support and affection”, adding: “Together, we can fight hate with love, and build a more inclusive and respectful world.”

Ontem, após compartilhar publicamente sobre meu relacionamento, fui alvo de ataques homofóbicos. Gostaria de esclarecer que o amor, em todas as suas formas, é algo que deve ser respeitado e celebrado, independentemente de gênero, orientação ou qualquer outra característica. Esses… — Geyse Ferreira (@geyse_ferreiraa) August 11, 2024

In response, the star, capped 56 times by Brazil, received an outpouring of love from football fans.

“I’m sorry about that, Geyse. Stay strong, we’re with you,” said those behind Empório do Esporte Feminino, an account about women’s football. And Red Devils fan group, All For United, wrote: “Well said, Geyse.”

Another fan wrote: “United fans support Geyse. People shouldn’t get abuse for posting photos with their partner.”

And someone else responded: “Thank you for your courage, Geyse. Your courage to live authentically will be a great inspiration to thousands of people. Much happiness to you.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.