Man arrested in Qatar after Grindr ‘honey-trap’ finally returns to the UK

A British-Mexican man who was jailed after responding to a fake message on Grindr has returned to the UK after being permitted to leave by Qatari authorities.

Manuel Guerrero Aviña, who is gay, was detained in the Middle East state – where homosexuality is illegal – in February after allegedly contacting a fake Grindr profile used by the authorities.

He was arrested in what his family called a “honey-trap operation” and detained for several months. Officials continue to claim the arrest was made over possession of drugs.

A campaign was created by his family in an effort to free him from the “claws of the homophobic state of Qatar”.

Manuel is now flying free and dignified to London.



We thank everyone for their tireless support in this struggle for justice, there is no doubt: “Solidarity is the tenderness of peoples”. https://t.co/jlMDSXL1fL pic.twitter.com/A7Ob83BCmK — #QatarMustFreeManuel (@QatarFreeManuel) August 12, 2024

In a statement on Monday (12 August), the campaign’s Twitter account confirmed he was on a flight to London.

According to the BBC, he was given a six-month suspended sentence and a £2,100 fine, against which he unsuccessfully tried to appeal.

“Manuel and his family thank you for your tireless support in this emblematic struggle against injustice, against homophobia and in favour of human rights for all people,” the campaigners said.

“But, as the saying goes, the struggle goes on, it is not over, and it will not end until there is justice for all people. Manuel’s case, and all the cases we have defended, teach us that only organisation, solidarity and courage can change this world and its injustices.”

Manuel Guerrero Aviña subjected to ‘inhuman living conditions’

Aviña claimed that he was subjected to “inhumane living conditions” while detained and was forced to sign documents in Arabic without a translator.

The former airline manager, who is HIV positive, also alleged that he was denied vital antiretroviral medication and had run out while in prison. “The Qatari authorities have convicted me because I am gay, and this is a breach of my human rights,” he said at the time.

Speaking about his release, he said: “Although I welcome the fact that I can leave the country, I still condemn the unfair trial I have been subjected to and the torture and ill-treatment I endured during my preliminary detention.

“I urge the UK and Mexican governments to raise concerns with the relevant Qatari authorities about the unfair trial and the violations of due process.”

Human rights groups have voiced their reaction to the news, with Amnesty International describing Aviña’s treatment as “utterly horrific,” and FairSquare co-director James Lynch, who is also a former British diplomat in Qatar, describing the affair as an “horrendous ordeal”.

