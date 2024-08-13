It’s a huge day for late-stage millennial queers who had internet access in 2014: YouTuber Connor Franta has seemingly confirmed that he was once in a relationship with pop prince Troye Sivan.

After a decade of theories, rumours and guessing, it appears that the union of Sivan and Franta – known as Tronner, to those in the movement – was very, very real.

Speaking to the host on web series Obsessed with Brooke Averick, Franta was talking a little about lesbian pop girl of the moment, Chappell Roan.

He said he knew about the “Red Wine Supernova” singer way back in 2014, after watching the first YouTube video she uploaded.

“I found it on YouTube with my boyfriend at the time. We found the song, it had like no plays, but her voice was unbelievable, so we started tweeting about it, like: ‘This girl is incredible’,” he shared.

“We were like: she’s the next Adele.”

Connor Franta falando em um podcast sobre quando ele e o Troye "descobriram" a Chappell Roan em 2014. pic.twitter.com/LcsSPmQeOb — Info Troye (@infotroye) August 12, 2024

Interestingly, then YouTuber Sivan, who was rumoured to have been in a relationship with Franta around a decade ago, also discovered Roan in her infancy.

“I’ve had a 16-year-old girl on repeat for two months,” Sivan wrote in a post on X/Twitter in November 2014, linking to a video of Roan’s first – still unreleased – song “Die Young.”

Shippers of the two stars have taken this as confirmation, and most importantly vindication, that Tronner was for real.

In one video response, viral TikTok star Orla Cordial wrote: “Does anyone have a time machine? I have to go back in time and tell teenage me that Connor Franta just called Troye Sivan his ‘boyfriend at the time’, so that she knows she’s watching all those Tronner edits for a reason.”

A second fan wrote: “Have never ever once doubted Tronnor in 10 years. It’s over for Troylers,” referring to those who believed Sivan was in a relationship with fellow YouTube star Tyler Oakley. “This is the best day of my life.”

Fans now believe they were right about Troye Sivan’s love life all along. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Someone else chipped in with: “I cannot believe Chappell Roan is the reason we now know Tronner was real. This is the biggest thing she’s done for the LGBTQ+ community.”

In their YouTube heydays, Franta and Sivan frequently buddied around together, mentioned each other, and shared video collaborations, leading to speculation that they were an item.

Fans believe the pair broke up in 2016, with Sivan’s 2018 tearjerker “The Good Side” supposedly being about his ex.

