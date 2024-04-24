YouTuber and author Connor Franta has issued a scathing response to Daniel Preda, ex-boyfriend of fellow YouTube star Joey Graceffa, after he called Franta “boring”.

In his new YouTube series “Spill or Spew” over the weekend (20 April), vlogger Graceffa, 32, sat down with his former boyfriend and internet personality Daniel Preda to discuss “uncomfortable questions” about their relationship.

Just three minutes into the video, Preda had to answer the question of who he was “most jealous” of during their relationship and after they called it off.

Graceffa described him as “very jealous” and pushed him to answer the tough question.

“In the beginning of our relationship, I was jealous of a certain YouTuber… Connor Franta. But then I realised that he’s the most boring person I’ve ever met,” Preda swiped.

After Graceffa urged him not to be “mean” about the YouTube star, Preda replied: “I’m not being mean, I’m being honest… anyway, nobody cares about him anymore.”

You may like to watch

Not happy to let the shady comment slide, Franta, 31, uploaded a brief video response on TikTok, in which he demanded Preda leave him alone.

“Legend has it that you are still jealous of me Daniel. You have been subtweeting me. My name has been in your mouth and on your mind for years,” he said.

“You’re obsessed with me. I don’t know why. I don’t think about you. The internet doesn’t think about you.”

Then, in the most withering part of the response, he declared: “You are categorised as one thing: Joey Graceffa’s ex-boyfriend.

“Leave me alone. If my crime is being boring, your crime is being nothing.”

Joey Graceffa and Connor Franta were friends throughout Graceffa’s relationship with Preda, with the pair often making YouTube videos together.

Daniel Preda and Joey Graceffa at the 2019 Streamy Awards. (Getty)

Franta came out as gay in a sweet YouTube video in 2014, while Graceffa came out in 2015.

Way back in 2015, when Graceffa and Preda had been together for roughly a year, the latter was forced to clarify that comments he made about someone with a “gorj” Instagram who was “a slice of stale white bread in person with no personality” were not about Franta, after the Franta’s fandom attacked him.

Fans of the YouTubers are now sounding off in the comments of Franta’s video, with influencer Max Balegde telling him: “I fear you ATE sir.”

“This gagged me omg this was LETHAL,” a second wrote.

To quote Azealia Banks, a third playfully added: “The girls are fightinggggg!”