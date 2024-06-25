It’s Chappell Roan’s world, and we’re just living in it. Even Sir Elton John proved that he’s a Chappell Roan stan with a recent Instagram post.

The queer singer-songwriter is finally getting some well-deserved recognition after years of work in the music industry — including providing vocals for Olivia Rodrigo’s album.

The “Pink Pony Club” star dubbed herself “your favourite artist’s favourite artist” (a take on drag performer Sasha Colby’s quote, “I’m your favourite drag queen’s favourite drag queen”) — and it’s easy to see why.

The “Good Luck, Babe!” hitmaker has been covered by the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, and was even shouted out by Ariana Grande for her c*nty Lady Liberty costume at the New York Governors Ball.

Now, the famed “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)” singer-songwriter has succumbed to the genius of Roan’s synth-pop sound and drag-queen-inspired performance.

On 24 June, the legendary musician took to Instagram to share an insight into his dinner plans with the fellow pop star.

You may like to watch

“The BEST evening of pizza and outrageous laughter with the fiercely fabulous @chappellroan,” he wrote.

“Love her, love her, love her,” Sir Elton concluded.

The pop icon then shared his post to his Instagram story, thanking the star once again “for coming for dinner” — honestly, we just wish we were invited.

Sir Elton John’s husband David Furnish (right) and Chappell Roan’s collaborator Dan Nigro (left) were also in attendance. (@davidfurnish/Instagram)

Sir Elton’s husband, David Furnish and Roan’s musical collaborator Dan Nigro were also in attendance, with Furnish posting a picture of the quartet on his own Instagram story.

As for Sir Elton’s upcoming projects, an album of “incredibly personal” new songs is on the way, according to his long-term songwriting collaborator Bernie Taupin.

Taupin, however, has reassured fans that the work certainly won’t be Sir Elton’s last release, despite wrapping up his 49th and final tour, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on 8 July 2023.

He said to Sky News: “It’s a pretty amazing project, very cool…it tells a lot of stories and it’s incredibly personal, but it’s certainly not final.”

“It’s all done, it’s all in the can and ready to come out, I think at the end of this year.”

Sir Elton John has yet to announce an album name or release date.