A sequel to ensemble superhero movie Eternals, which featured Bryan Tyree Henry as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first gay hero, is not being considered.

Henry played Phastos, an Eternal with the ability to invent advanced technological marvels and was one half of a same-sex relationship, with a child (played by Haaz Sleiman and Esai Daniel Cross respectively).

But, according to a Variety interview with Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who played Dane Whitman, the Eternals are less, well, eternal than might have been expected.

The article notes that although the film ended with a classic Marvel line indicating “The Eternals will return,” Marvel is “reportedly not developing a sequel at this time”.

According to Cosmic Book News, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that an Eternals sequel would be a “guaranteed flop”, which is based on a report from industry ‘scooper’, Daniel RPK.

Eternals featured the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first LGBTQ+ family. (YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

The film grossed $402 million (£313 million) worldwide, with homophobic trolls review bombing it because of the inclusion of a gay hero and his queer family.

For Harington, this means his Marvel future is in flux. He was being set up to play hero Black Night in a future Blade film, which has faced numerous development issues.

Marvel has not had the best relationship with LGBTQ+ fans. The recent Deadpool & Wolverine sparked a backlash for repeated “frat-boy gay jokes“, while other queer characters are often reduced to blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 did quietly introduce a queer hero in its end credits in 2023, but she has yet to make a reappearance.

Eternals is available to stream on Disney+.

