Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has revealed how he prepared to shoot his nude scenes in racy BBC and HBO drama series Industry – and it involved a lot of squats.

Despite starring in the nudity-filled Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2019 as everyone’s favourite b*stard, Jon Snow, actor Kit Harington never once joined the ranks of co-stars flashing their dragon’s eggs for telly.

Though there was a body double used for a season three scene to simulate Harington getting his Kit off, the actor also said he “wouldn’t be happy” about having to partake in a nude scene – but that seems to have changed with his role in HBO’s Industry.

The third season of the drama, which premiered on 11 August, continues to follow a group of graduates at a prestigious (and scandal-ridden) investment bank, and stars Harington as the CEO of a tech company, Henry Muck.

Despite ‘tech CEO’ not exactly screaming ‘Kit Harington nude’, that’s exactly what fans have got in an least one episode, and the actor himself has explained to GQ how he prepared for the scenes.

Henry has a few topless squash scenes, and one moment where his bum is on display as he steps out of a swimming pool, with the actor confirming: “That was my own work.”

You may like to watch

He then added: “I go to the gym for my head anyway. But when I knew I was getting my bum out, I was like, OK, you’re on the squats this week.”

One notable sex scene in Industry season three sees Henry engage in some ‘watersports’ with Yasmin (Marisa Abela) – but Harington says the reality of filming was less intimidating than he first imagined.

“When I was reading the script I was like, This is gonna end with a props guy with a bottle and me lying down, and it’s gonna be awful. So actually I was pleasantly surprised,” he said.

Harington also addressed 2014 comments in which he expressed discomfort with being sexualised as Jon Snow. After a public backlash, he later told Good Morning America: “I’ve decided I’m going to be a good little hunk and shut up.”

Speaking to GQ now, he has no such qualms on speaking his mind.

“I am aware that anything I say now is in context of me getting my bare arse out on Industry,” he said, “[but] listen, I just think it’s a stupid word.

“Anytime I see a young male actor bandied about as being a hunk or heartthrob, it minimises them to their appearance. We shouldn’t do that to women, we shouldn’t do it to men. That’s just how I feel about it.”

Industry season 3 releases new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. Season 1 and 2 is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.