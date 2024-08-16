History-making trans actress and Transparent star Alexandra Billings has given her answer to the question of whether trans actors should be turning down transgender roles, as Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer has started doing.

Earlier this year, Schafer, recently seen as a cis teenager in Tilman Singer’s psychological horror Cuckoo, said that she has turned down “tons of trans roles” because, quite simply, she doesn’t “want to do them”.

Despite finding fame as trans teen Jules Vaughn in dark drama Euphoria, Schafer said she found it “demeaning” to continually be labelled a “trans actress”.

“Getting further and doing awesome s**t, in the interest of ‘the movement,’ will be way more helpful than talking about it all the time.,” she said.

Since then she has gone further, saying she also doesn’t wish to be a labelled a “trans activist”.

Now, speaking exclusively to PinkNews, Billings – who became one of TV’s first out trans characters by appearing in 2005 TV film Romy and Michele: In the Beginning – said she backs Schafer wholeheartedly.

Asked whether transgender representation in TV and film had advanced to a place where transgender actresses should be turning down trans roles, Billings said: “I don’t know about should but if there’s something in you, in your personal journey and artistic journey, that says, ‘I don’t think this is a great idea’, don’t do it.”

Alexandra Billings has backed her fellow trans star’s decision. (Getty)

Billings’ most notable role is in Amazon’s cult LGBTQ+ series Transparent, playing Davina, best friend to leading character Maura Pfefferman.

At the time, Maura was played by male cisgender star Jeffrey Tambor, who left the show in 2018 following allegations of sexual harassment – claims which he denied, although he admitted having anger issues and apologised to anyone he made “feel vulnerable”.

Billings also made history in 2020, becoming the first trans actress to be cast as Madame Morrible in Wicked.

More recently, she starred in coming-of-age comedy drama film Queen Tut, in which she plays Malibu, a drag bar owner who takes a closeted Egyptian teenager under her wing as she tries to prevent her bar being demolished. She was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for her performance.

Alexandra Billings has advised others to only do things that bring them joy. (Prime Video/Fae Pictures/Hawkeye Pictures)

When it comes to roles, Billings’ personal mantra and her message to Schafer is clear: only do what brings you discernible joy.

“I don’t care if you have to pay rent, or you don’t. Listen, write this down: don’t spend a second doing anything that doesn’t bring you joy. Ever.

“If it’s not filling you up – and I’m talking about service work, helping somebody across the street, buying a stranger lunch anonymously, having a McRib (the McRib is coming back in November) – whatever this thing is, feel your spirit filling up with joy.

“If that’s not happening, stop.”

Queen Tut is available to stream on Prime Video in the UK and Apple TV in Canada.

