Amid rumours of a fall-out between Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and the show’s star, Zendaya, fans are eagerly awaiting an update on the show’s third season: will we ever get Euphoria season 3?

Earlier this year, HBO confirmed that Euphoria season 3 would begin filming in January 2025 after the process was hit by delays. The network announced that the new series would begin with a time-jump that would take the main characters out of high school, other than that, not much else is known about it.

Now, one of Euphoria’s stars Hunter Schafer – who plays Jules Vaughn – has given fans insight into what she knows about the project.

In an interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast, Schafer gave what she called “the real tea” on the status of Euphoria season 3.

Hunter Schafer as trans teen Jules in Euphoria. (HBO Max)

She said: “The real tea is I have no f***ing idea what’s going on, and you can ask literally all of the cast.”

“I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do season 3. Obviously I’m still coming to terms about what’s happened and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything. If we do go back, that’s going to be tough,” Schafer continued.

You may like to watch

Even Zendaya, who plays Rue in the show, said something similar back in April during the premiere of her tennis-inspired film Challengers.

Although Zendaya is an executive producer of Euphoria, she said that she’s “not in charge” of pushing forward season 3.

“If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course [I want to play Rue again]. But it’s beyond me,” she said.

HBO previously said that the network and Levinson are “committed to making an exceptional third season” and until filming begins – hopefully in January 2025 as expected – that they are “allowing” the “in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities”.

Zendaya, Schafer, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney are all rising (or already risen) stars in Hollywood, having appeared in a number of high-profile projects in the past year.

In fact, the Hollywood Reporter wrote that one of the problems “ailing Euphoria” was a potential feud between Levinson and Zendaya which stemmed from Levinson blaming the actress for pursuing her “burgeoning film career” while Zendaya took issue with Levinson moving away from the show to focus on The Idol instead.

At this point, it’s hard to say whether there will be a Euphoria season 3, and it looks like even the stars of the hit show are in the dark.