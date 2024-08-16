An adaptation of Bernardine Evaristo’s critically acclaimed queer novel Mr Loverman is coming to the BBC, and the first-look images have been released.

Evaristo’s prize-winning, best-seller tells the story of Barrington Jedidiah Walker, known as Barry or, as the title suggests, Mr Loverman, and the huge choice he faces as he approaches his 75th birthday.

The dapper, retro-suit-wearing Hackney resident, who is originally from Antigua, has been married to the Carmel for 50 years. She has long suspected that he has been cheating on her with other women.

Lennie James as Barry in Mr Loverman. (BBC/Fable Pictures/Parisa Taghizadeh)

But he’s actually in love and having a passionate affair with his best friend, Morris.

With limited time left on Earth, he has to make a choice that could change the dynamic of his family for ever.

Sharon D. Clarke plays Carmel Walker. (BBC/Fable Pictures/Des Willie)

As the BBC’s synopsis reads, the new eight-part drama will be “bringing to life Bernardine Evaristo’s ground-breaking exploration of Britain’s older Caribbean community” as a “life-affirming story about family, love and being true to yourself”.

Barry is played by The Walking Dead star Lennie James, while Ariyon Bakare, seen in Good Omens and His Dark Materials, is Morris.

Ariyon Bakare plays Barry’s long-time lover Morris. (BBC/Fable Pictures/Des Willie)

Olivier-Award-winning actress Sharon D Clarke, seen recently in Lost Boys & Fairies and Red, White & Royal Blue, as well as Doctor Who, plays the long-suffering Carmel.

Keenan Nunn-Francis and Gabin Kongolo play younger versions of the two lovers. (BBC/Fable Pictures/Des Willie)

Black Dog star Keenan Nunn-Francis and The Suspect’s Gabin Kongolo respectively will play younger versions of Barry and Morris.

The first images from Mr Loverman have now been shared by the BBC, with one depicting Barry’s family gathered around a table, another of Carmen looking particularly perturbed, and a third showing Barry and Morris enjoying each other’s company.

Barry’s decision could have a lasting effect on his family. (BBC/Fable Pictures/Des Willie)

The story has been adapted Noughts + Crosses and Tin Star writer Nathaniel Price, and is directed by Hong Khaou, who made 2019 gay drama Monsoon.

Mr Loverman is expected to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the autumn.

