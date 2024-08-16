LGBTQ+ TikTok creators are definitely making the most interesting, hilarious and smartest content on the platform. Don’t believe us? Check out these amazing videos.

From lesbian nail trends to gay men ensuring women feel comfortable, LGBTQ+ TikTok creators are using story times, sketches and explanations to entertain their viewers, and we absolutely love to see it.

We’ve done a trawl of the most-liked LGBTQ+ TikToks from the last six months, and they’re honestly such a delight, and guaranteed to brighten anyone’s day.

Without further ado, here are the funniest, best and most viral TikToks made by queer creators lately.

Sir Carter’s ‘gay voice’ compliment

The number one most unequivocally viral LGBTQ+ TikTok from the last six months is from influencer Sir Carter whose hilarious and relatable video has over 6.3 million likes. But it also makes a serious point as well.

In the video, the LGBTQ+ TikTok creator shares his experience of complimenting a woman as a gay man.

After saying he likes a woman’s outfit, she nervously and quickly responds with “I have a boyfriend.” Carter then let his voice go to a higher pitch, explaining: “I had to clear my voice and I said ‘oh baby you look so good’ in the gayest voice I could… she was so relieved.”

The video came about in relation to “man versus bear” a viral TikTok question that asks women whether they’d rather be stuck in the forest with a man or a bear.

“Imma make sure the girls feel comfortable,” Sir Carter said about his viral video. “We talked for a little bit afterwards and I said ‘what would you choose?’ Right when I said that she said ‘the bear’.”

Vanessa Van Cartier’s real name

The DragRace Holland season two winner went viral for a video she made with trans entertainer Zhané Dawlingz Wiley.

The pair are dressed up and sitting together when Cartier asks Wiley what her “real name” is.

Wiley’s voice then lowers as she says “Bob” and asks Cartier “what’s your real name?”

Cartier responds with an ever deeper voice “George” and the pair are both left giggling.

‘Be who you are for your pride’

The TikTok’s caption reads: “Me to my bsf today” and is widely re-circulated during Pride Month every year.

The video sees a person walking over to a car and sharing the gifts they have brought their friend for Pride.

“Happy gay month ‘cos you know you’re gay and stuff” they say.

Holding balloons, skittles and a cake, they continue: “I got you gay balloons because it’s all the colours because its gay. I got Skittles because they’ve got a rainbow on them.

Then the pièce de résistance, a cake with rainbow icing that reads: “‘Be who you are for your pride!”

Green flag driving girlfriend

Internet personality Crystal Bellotti went viral with this video, which got more than 4.7 million likes. In it, she shares a “green flag” about her girlfriend’s driving.

As Bellotti is doing her make up, her girlfriend Natalie Azzopardi announces when she’s about to hit the brakes so as to not disturb the vital process of makeup application.

“My girlfriend’s green flag is she tells me when there’s about to be any big sudden movements while I’m doing my makeup in the car,” the video’s caption reads.

“Braking! Bump! Going!” her girlfriend can be heard calling out as the car changes speed.

The gay best friend

Influencer Antonio Grand went viral for his short skits that compare the way women react to gay men versus straight men. The video is thematically similar to Sir Carter’s viral “gay voice” TikTok above.

“How girls be before they realise I’m gay” reads the caption, paired with a woman approaching him to ask why he was standing and waiting outside the women’s bathroom, accusing him of being creepy. Upon discovering he’s gay, she grabs his hand, pulls him into the bathroom and exclaims: “Come on, touch up my lashes!”

Another skit sees him approach another woman in a canteen to sit beside her but she refuses, saying her boyfriend’s coming. Once she realises he’s gay she says, “oh my gosh I’ve been waiting for a gay best friend! Sit down!”

The final sketch sees Grand pass a woman on the stairs and compliment her, when she doesn’t realise he’s gay he turns up the drama. “Ooooh maybe I need to say it gayer… oooooh girl you are c*nt!” he exclaims. Nice.

Shipping Macron and Lula

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva went viral for a series of pictures that one TikToker noted “looks like they’re having a wedding photoshoot.”

Maya, the TikTok creator, inserted four images of the head-of-state photo session that took place when Macron visited Brazil to join Lula on a trip through the Amazon.

In the first they are clutching each other’s hands as they stand on the edge of a forest. In the second, they are clutching hands again on a boat as Macron stares at Lula.

Another image seems them holding hands as they jog past Amazonian trees. In the final image, the pair are shoulder to shoulder as they look up at the tree canopy.

Frankly, they are truly beautiful photos that could serve as inspiration for any newly married couple.

The lesbian nail salon debacle

Finally, concluding the list, is “your lesbian big sis” Kez’s playful sketch about lesbians at the nail salon.

Kez plays out the experience of getting her nails done and requesting two nails shorter than the rest, with fellow customers commenting that she’s “missing two nails.”

Right at the end, it’s only a “WLW coded person walking by” that compliments her nails.

The WLW nail manicure trend is for the index and middle fingernails to be shorter than the rest, both a thoughtful gesture and a lesbian signifier. After all, let’s be honest, nobody wants a sharp nail jabbed in their intimate area when engaging in a bit of girl-on-girl fun.

Well done and huge thanks to all of these LGBTQ+ TikTok creators for making us laugh in this, the darkest timeline.