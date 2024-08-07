What is the ‘lesbian renaissance’? Here’s everything you need to know

The lesbian renaissance is, apparently, here. The sapphic uprising has begun. But what does the term actually mean? Let’s dive into it.

The dawn of a new era of loud and proud lesbianism means sapphics now lead the way in the worlds of music, film and TV, with increasing focus on the perspectives of queer women.

Many queer women have different feelings and opinions about the word lesbian but, nevertheless, the lesbian renaissance is rolling in with increasingly powerful force in a way that embraces and fully reclaims the term.

The ‘renaissance’ is not only seen in entertainment – the presence of lesbian-identifying individuals is also increasing in the UK.

Statistics from the Office for National Statistics found that the 16-24 age group had the highest proportion of lesbian, gay and bisexual people. Of the group, almost seven per cent, 436,000 people, identified as such (the data did not consider gender identity).

The data revealed that Gen Z, those born roughly between 1997 and 2012, are twice as likely to identify as queer, and more young people feel safe enough to come out as LGBTQ+.

Although historically, lesbian spaces have been few and far between, the opening of London bar La Camionera showcases the need and popularity for these sorts of spaces – the news of the launch went viral and hundreds of women flocked to the venue.

Drive-Away Dolls is one of the recent hit lesbian movies. (Universal Pictures)

The presence of lesbian identity and relationships have always had a place in the arts but recently the presence of sapphic literature (One Summer in Miami and Heartstopper) and queer movies (Drive-Away Dolls, Chuck Chuck Baby and Emilia Pérez) seems to have helped lift lesbian identities above the parapet.

In the film world, queer stars are embracing their identities and bringing authenticity to the screen. Take Kristen Stewart in Love Lies Bleeding, a performance bolstered by her deeply felt and fleshed-out character.

In these stories, the narratives of lesbian characters aren’t destined for the grave. Moreover, the films are made with lesbian audiences – not just the gaze of straight men – in mind.

As well as starring in projects focusing on lesbian stories, stars such as Stewart are also speaking openly about lesbianism on mainstream TV. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she gave the host a drunken “lesbian makeover”.

The segment went viral, and it made a refreshing change to see lesbian identity spoken about on a huge US TV platform in that way.

This increasing lesbian visibility continued with Julia Fox casually coming out as a lesbian on TikTok in July.

Elsewhere, I Kissed A Girl gave a fresh twist to the reality TV dating format. It was so popular, a second season has been confirmed. The show featured 10 single women living together in a luxury Italian house in the hope of sparking a romance, all hosted by Dannii Minogue.

When the cast was asked if we were in a period of lesbian renaissance, Amy replied: “It’s happening babe, the sapphic tidal wave, the sapphic tsunami, is coming. Brace yourselves.”

And Demi claimed: “There are also more gay people in parliament right now, so we are ruling the world.” Georgia then insisted: “It’s here for the long haul, not just for summer: years, decades, centuries.”

This is also true in the world of music, where sapphic stars are rocketing up the charts at an exponential rate.

From Billie Eilish flirting with Charli XCX on the “Guess” remix to Chappell Roan being the lesbian pop star of our dreams, sapphics are bringing the hits. Reneé Rapp, Boygenius, Muna and the legendary Tracy Chapman are gracing the stage and proving queer women know how to get you dancing… and perhaps crying.

As the waves of the lesbian renaissance continue to flow, it seems we can look forward to more queer women stars, shows, sapphic bops and entertainment – we can’t wait.