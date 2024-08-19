Loose Women’s GK Barry slams rumours she’s married her partner

TikTok star GK Barry has responded to rumours that she’s married her partner.

Newly appointed Loose Women panellist, and long-time TikTok legend, Barry – real name Grace Keeling – has had some stern words about the gossip. The short answer is: there have been no wedding bells.

The longer answer is detailed in a TikTok video on Barry’s page, in response to an article in The Sun.

“I feel like Molly Mae,” the video was captioned, and began with a screenshot of the article in question, which reads: GK cooks for ‘wife’.

“For the life of me, I can’t be f**king a**ed,” Barry said with trademark honesty.

“I’ve woken up this morning… The Sun have said I’ve got f**king married. I haven’t got married. I just wanted to cook chicken tacos for my girlfriend. How does that mean we’ve [eloped]?

“I feel I’ve done an alright job, I’ve never confirmed nor denied who my girlfriend is, granted you all f**king know who it is, but I’ve just not said yes or no because I want to live a peaceful life. But The Sun are up my a**ehole. To extreme depths”

She added that the article was sure to cause “rifts” within her family who would wrongly assume she had indeed got hitched to the Ipswich Town striker.

“One thing about me, I don’t f**k with rifts. My frontal lobe hasn’t developed, I can’t stick up for myself,” she added.

Barry revealed on her podcast Saving Grace in May that she was dating a female footballer, but did not reveal who it was.

“I’m not gonna say who it is but I’m gonna give her a nickname called eyelashes. So, whenever I refer to eyelashes, I am talking about the love of my life,” she said.

“I’m in love. And yeah, it has been three weeks but that’s fine. That’s absolutely fine. She came to me like a dream and I was obsessed. I feel like I’ve been missing out. I feel like I went very wrong with men. I don’t like men anymore. I will never go back to a man.”

