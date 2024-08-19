Singer Jess Glynne and her girlfriend Alex Scott appear to be more in love than ever, according to recent photos of the couple on holiday in Ibiza.

Glynne shared photos of the pair together on a luxury yacht, laughing and hugging each other while they watched the sunset.

In another photo, Glynne was wearing a yellow and green crochet bikini and smiling into the distance.

Glynne captioned the post with: “I made a choice and that choice was to be happy.”

This is not the first time fans have seen Glynne and Scott, a former professional footballer who used to play for the England national team, post bikini-clad pictures on social media as they have been regularly keeping their many followers up-to-date with photos from their glamorous overseas trip.

How did Alex Scott and Jess Glynne meet?

It is unclear when Scott and Glynne first met, though they were first spotted together in May 2023 during an event called Advertising Week Europe.

Both women were put on a panel together where they chatted about their careers, passion, and creativity.

It’s possible that they met before at other events but May 2023 was the first public sighting of the two.

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne have been dating for the past year. (Getty)

In July 2023, Scott and Glynne were pictured attending Wimbledon together – and if they were already dating at this point, they kept things very close to their chests.

It wasn’t until October, when The Sun broke the news that they had been dating, that Scott and Glynne confirmed their relationship.

When Did Alex Scott come out?

Scott has never explicitly labelled her sexuality or ‘come out’ as such but has previously confirmed that she has been in relationships with both men and women.

In her 2022 memoir, titled How (Not) To Be Strong, she wrote about her previous relationship with former teammate Kelly Smith.

Smith and Scott shared a house together in Hertfordshire and played for Arsenal after returning from America, where both played for the Boston Breakers.

Scott wrote that they were a couple from 2005 to 2013 and said she fell “madly and deeply in love” with Smith.