British pop star Jess Glynne has revealed that she’s “real happy in love” while speaking to PinkNews following mark her recent amfAR Gala performance, where she joined pop icon Cher on the lineup.

“Hold My Hand” hit-maker Glynne confirmed her relationship with the former England Lioness star Alex Scott at the Brit Awards earlier this year, where they appeared on the red carpet together before being photographed kissing at an after-party.

The couple were first spotted together at Wimbledon last summer, and were then seen cosying up in November.

Now, Grammy Award-winning Glynne has told PinkNews she’s happy when it comes to romance. “I am in a place where I feel connected to myself which has allowed me to be real happy in love,” she said.

She went on to describe her new album, Jess, the first in six years, as being “full of honesty, emotion and growth,” with references to heart-break and finding love.

Jess Glynne (R) and Alex Scott are in love. (Getty/Marco Bahler/amFAR)

“This is Jess now. The process of making this album made me realise why I love music, listening to artists [who] have really inspired me to be the best version of myself in my craft, and to challenge myself to be as raw and honest as I can be.”

While neither star has previously labelled their sexuality, Glynne has spoken about relationships with women being a part of her life.

“Over the years, I’ve never hidden who I am. I’m a very open person. I believe that love is love,” she told The Telegraph earlier this year. “I’ve never hidden the fact that I’ve been in relationships with men and with women. That’s a massive side of my life.”

Scott was previously in a relationship with her “first love”, former Arsenal and Boston Breakers teammate Kelly Smith.

Following the release of Jess, Glynne performed alongside LGBTQ+ ally Cher at the amfAR Gala in the French resort of Antibes, and posing hand-in hand with Scott.

Jess Glynne performing at the amfAR gala in Antibes. (Getty)

AmfAR is a charitable foundation dedicated to ending Aids globally.

Speaking to PinkNews about appearing on the same bill as Cher, Glynne said: “I have to be honest, it’s a surreal moment, she’s such a mogul and someone I’ve always looked up to and taken inspiration from.

“She’s on so many of my mood boards, I even dressed up as her when I headlined Bestival a while back. It was a real pinch-me moment to be alongside such an icon and I’m still screaming inside.”

Jess is out now.