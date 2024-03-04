Jess Glynne and Alex Scott make romance public with BRIT Awards kiss

Pop star Jess Glynne and sports commentator Alex Scott have hard-launched their relationship after sharing a sweet kiss at the BRIT Award after-party on Saturday (2 March).

The pair have been rumoured to be a couple since they were pictured at an advertising panel in Europe in May last year, and have since been pictured at various events together.

Most notably, they were captured sitting next to each other on day two of Wimbledon last July, and then a month later at a party hosted by lingerie brand Coco Der Mer.

In October, The Sun reported that the pair had made things official, and they were papped in November cosying up with each other as they went on a stroll in London.

Still, Glynne, 34, and Scott, 39, had made no comment or official appearance together as a couple. The closest fans got to confirmation of their blossoming romance came in January, when they both shared photos on Instagram of themselves together on a sun-soaked trip to Mexico.

At Saturday night’s BRIT Awards though, they appeared to verify the rumours as they arrived on the after-party red carpet together.

“Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself” singer Jess Glynne looked glam in a lacy black top and shorts, while former England Lioness footballer Alex Scott donned an open pinstripe blazer, open white shirt and thigh-high boots.

While most of the photos taken at the event show the couple simply posing next to each other, one sees Glynne nuzzling into Scott’s neck and giving her a little peck on the lips.

Jess Glynne goes in for a kiss with Alex Scott at the BRIT Awards after-party. (Getty/Dave Benett)

If that doesn’t scream “power couple in the making,” we’re not sure what does.

What have Jess Glynne and Alex Scott said about their sexuality?

Neither Glynne nor Scott have publicly labelled their sexuality, but both have shared that they have been in relationships with men and women.

“Over the years, I’ve never hidden who I am. I’m a very open person. I believe that love is love,” Glynne said in an interview with The Telegraph earlier this year. “And I’ve never hidden the fact that I’ve been in relationships with men, and I’ve been in relationships with women. That’s a massive side of my life.”

In Scott’s 2022 memoir How (Not) To Be Strong, she revealed that she was previously in a relationship with her Boston Breakers teammate Kelly Smith from 2005 to 2013.

Scott has previously described Smith as her “first love” and said that she fell “madly and deeply” in love with the football star.

“For me, it’s like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love,” Scott admitted.

“And yes, there’s that heartbreak and those things, but it’s a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t go back and change that, because that feeling of love and that excitement and what it gives you, it needed to be in there.”