Skims is having a 'Brat Summer' as they team up with Charli XCX.

Skims is having a ‘Brat Summer’ as they team up with singer Charli XCX for their latest campaign.

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand has confirmed that the ‘Brat Summer’ trend is going nowhere as the singer poses in their newest range.

Skims debuted the stunning campaign – which has been shot by Petra Collins – on Instagram.

They called the “360” singer a “pop icon” in the post, which sees her wear the new Skims Cotton range.

It’s being released on the Skims website on 21 August and includes the Cotton Rib Split Neck Bralette and Boxer in Marble Stripe worn by Charli.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

You may like to watch

Fans of the singer and Skims praised the collaboration as well as referencing tracks from Charli’s album Brat in the comment section.

One wrote: “don’t have to guess the color of her underwear.”

Another commented the lyric: “Is it pretty in pink or all see throughhh.”

Somebody else said: “Unbelievable. Skims never disappoints!”

While plenty of fans flocked to Charli’s post, with one commenting: “PEOPLE DIED AND IM PEOPLE.”

And others said, “Charli the woman that you are” and “i’m buying everything”.

It follows up a number of brands joining in with the ‘Brat Summer’ trend on social media, so it’s no surprise that Skims has hopped on it.

Even US presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and London mayor Sadiq Khan have taken part in the trend because, of course, politicians want to be down with the kids.

Charli XCX herself has described a Brat as a “girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes, who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown, but kind of parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things”.

Charli XCX wears the split neck bralette and boxers in the Skims campaign. (skims.com)

The new Skims Cotton range worn by Charli XCX is available to shop from 21 August at skims.com.

The range features an oversized hoodie, shrunken zip-up hoodie, straight leg pants and a bralette as well as cult-favourites reinvented with sporty detailing. This includes boxers, long sleeve shirts, leggings, body suits and underwear.