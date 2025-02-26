It’s OK to just admit you’re jealous of her, as British pop superstar Charli XCX is officially a first-time BRIT award winner.

The pop princess and “Apple” singer was named the Songwriter of the Year by the BRITS ahead of this year’s full ceremony on Saturday (1 March). Her long-time collaborator and producer, A.G. Cook, was also named the BRITs’ Producer of the Year.

She leads the crowd as the most-nominated act at this year’s BRITs, with five nominations, including in the Album of the Year category for her year-defining lime-green club record, Brat.

She’s also up in the Artist of the Year, British Dance Act, British Pop Act categories, plus Song of the Year, for her collaboration with queer icon Billie Eilish, “Guess”.

Despite her extensive career, which has spanned almost 15 years and undeniably helped to shape today’s pop landscape, Charli XCX had yet to win one of the prestigious accolades in her home country before now.

She’s previously been nominated four times, most recently in 2024 in the British Pop Act category. She was beaten to the gong by Dua Lipa.

The “360” hitmaker has previously been critical of the BRIT Awards for failing to nominate any women in its Artist of the Year category in 2023.

“We’re doing everything right, I don’t think it’s our fault, I think it might be theirs,” she told reporters on the red carpet of the ceremony, referring to the BRIT Awards’ voting academy.

At this year’s ceremony, the musician will go up against women including Dua Lipa, Rachel Chinouriri, Beabadoobee, and Nia Archives in the Artist of the Year category.

In the Album of the Year category, Brat is set to compete against Lipa’s Radical Optimism, The Cure’s Songs of A Lost World, Ezra Collective’s Dance, No One’s Watching and Prelude To Ecstasy by queer band The Last Dinner Party.

Despite her domination of the nominations, she’s not set to perform at the star-studded event.

Charli XCX managed to bag her first, second, and third Grammy Award at the ceremony in early February, winning Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Recording Package for Brat.

She also won Best Dance Pop Recording for “Von Dutch”.

The BRIT Awards take place on Saturday 1 March at 8pm on ITV and ITVX in the UK.

