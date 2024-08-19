Who is JoJo Siwa’s new girlfriend Dakayla Wilson?

JoJo Siwa has seemingly hard-launched her new girlfriend, Dakayla Wilson.

Last week, former Dance Moms star Siwa shared an Instagram story of her holding hands with Dakayla Wilson, and captioned the post: “perfect day”.

The pair first announced their relationship in a TikTok video where Wilson told her dance students that they were together.

Wilson is best-known for appearing on season 18 of So You Think You Can Dance, on which Siwa was one of the judges.

JoJo Siwa has hard-launched her new relationship. (YouTube/JoJo Siwa)

Siwa also spilled the tea in a TikTok, which she captioned: “Girlfriend taught a dance class so I took a weekend off being JoJo and became her all-star assistant.”

In true Siwa style, she has already taken her girlfriend on a Disney date, but some fans are confused because Siwa was recently spotted kissing another So You Think You Can Dance contestant, Madison Rouge Alvarado.

Alvardo has since unfollowed Siwa on Instagram. There has been no official statement confirming the pair were in a relationship.

Siwa recently claimed, in Demi Lovato’s upcoming documentary focusing on child stars, that Nickelodeon “blackballed” her after she came out.

The star, who came out as LGBTQ+ in 2021, revealed in July that she has plans to have kids. She told Cosmopolitan she has even chosen the names: Freddie, Eddie and Teddie.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.