Non-binary pop star Demi Lovato has enlisted a line-up of queer stars for a new documentary about young performers.

Child Star will show the highs and the lows of growing up in the spotlight, as Lovato did, and will include conversations with other former very young stars.

Lovato will be making her directorial debut in bringing the 90-minute programme to Hulu.

The queer former child legends confirmed to appear include Raven-Symoné, who appeared in the hit Cosby Show from the age of about three, Alyson Stoner, one of the younger stars of Cheaper by the Dozen in 2003, who has said their acting career took a serious hit after they came out as queer, and JoJo Siwa, who has become a meme queen.

They will be joined by the likes of Drew Barrymore, who shot to fame in ET at the age of six, Kenan Thompson, and Christina Ricci, who starred with Cher in Mermaids before her 10th birthday.

Child Star aims to give viewers insight into the pressures of young stardom

Lovato told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’m so proud to make my directorial debut with this documentary that sheds light on the complexities of child stardom, a topic that is very close to my heart.

You may like to watch

“I want to thank our cast for being so vulnerable with their stories and our contributors for sharing their knowledge to help push the conversation forward.

“I hope viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and pressures faced by young people in the industry so we can achieve our goal of creating a safer and more supportive environment for future generations of young talents in entertainment, social media and beyond.”

Lovato’s co-director, Nicola Marsh, said: “It was a real peek of what it was like to handle meteoric fame in childhood and all the pressures that come with that. It looks so fun and glamorous on the outside but actually it’s really challenging to be forming your identity as a kid while also commodifying yourself.”

Child Star is set to air on 17 September on Hulu in the US.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.