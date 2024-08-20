Heckler shouting ‘trans rights’ interrupts Meghan Markle panel

A heckler raising awareness of “trans rights” interrupted a panel in Colombia, in which Meghan Markle spoke.

The Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down in 2020 as a senior royal alongside her husband Prince Harry, spoke at the Afro-Descendant Women and Power conference in Cali, Colombia on 18 August (Sunday).

Markle delivered her speech to the crowd in both English and Spanish at the Enrique Buenaventura Municipal Theater. She spoke about the life lessons she has learned, how her mother is her inspiration, and how women and girls can be supported in finding their voices.

Markle also paid tribute to Vice President Francia Márquez, Colombia’s first Black vice president, noting that she has played a part in inspiring future generations. However, as Márquez was speaking, she appeared to be heckled by an onlooker who was reported to question her about trans rights in Spanish.

Marquez replied to the heckler in Spanish, saying: “I’m talking about women in general. We’ve got a programme for trans women as well.”

Vice President Francia Márquez (right) was questioned about “trans rights” by an onlooker. (Edwin Rodriguez Pipicano/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Violence against the trans community has risen in Colombia in recent moments. Between February and April this year alone, eight trans women were tragically killed, while 41 trans women were killed last year, according to LGBTQ+ organisation Caribe Afirmativo.

Activists claim that armed groups are targeting trans women and other members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to The Guardian.

Elsewhere, Markle said at the event: “I find inspiration in the strong women around me, of course, my mother being one of them. So much of how I approach things is less about the fight, and more about how do we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity.”

She also added that it’s important that “young boys are being raised to listen and to hear those young women as well”.

The former actress added: “And the same goes for adult women and men. This isn’t something that can be solely responsible in the hands of just women.”

