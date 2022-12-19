Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter has said she “stands against everything my dad wrote” after he came under fire for saying he despises the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level”.

In a newspaper column on Friday (16 December) comparing Meghan to serial killer Rose West, Clarkson said he lies awake at night dreaming of “the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets” while people “throw excrement at her”.

Clarkson, 62, boldly added that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.

The column was widely criticised, with the editor of the Daily Mail, Andrew Pierce, slamming the comments as “offensive” and “appalling”, and comedian Kathy Burke branding Clarkson a “colossal c**t”.

Alongside these criticisms, over 6,000 official complaints have been made against The Sun since it published the column last Friday.

The Top Gear presenter’s daughter made her thoughts on his op-ed clear, writing in an Instagram story, “My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media.

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

She was one of many people to condemn Clarkson for his misogynistic words about Markle.

Where is the @RoyalFamily statement on @JeremyClarkson’s vile comments in his column?



I thought the Queen Consort was outspoken on issues of misogyny?



Will she distance herself from Clarkson…or just invite him round for dinner again?



Their silence speaks volumes. pic.twitter.com/WIJbwqgHY7 — Nicola Thorp 🇺🇦 (@nicolathorp_) December 18, 2022

Literally gobsmacked at the utterly vile and disgusting comments written about Meghan Markle by Jeremy Clarkson in the Sun. What an utter piece of trash he is…what is it with these type of men that triggers them so? pic.twitter.com/iLpzIilTlm — Dom Joly (@domjoly) December 18, 2022

Also Jeremy Clarkson, wow that poor bastard needs so much therapy. All I can suggest is that he undertake some form of the hero's journey and come back to the village ever changed or do civilization a favour and fuck off from public life. — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) December 18, 2022

NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same"

No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.

Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting "shame on YOU" pic.twitter.com/OzCt9lHG16 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 18, 2022

Emily Clarkson added in an Instagram post about Daily Mail coverage of Meghan Markle: “This publication, and many like it, are hellbent on DESTROYING this woman [Meghan].

“Love her or hate her, (or like me feel a large amount of ambivalence towards someone who I don’t know and whose actions barely affect me), the rhetoric around her ought to scare you,” Emily Clarkson added.

“I don’t wanna hear loads of comments justifying this, trying to prove to me that she is bad or toxic or deserving of this… to my mind, no one deserves this. It is inhumane.”

Thanks to my case against the Times I can share with you these emails.

Here News UK CEO Rebekah Brooks responds to my concerns over a 2016 Jeremy Clarkson article on the Sunday Times in which he characterised trans people as criminals, prostitutes and NHS swindlers. pic.twitter.com/YpOgZsKB7V — Katherine O'Donnell (@kathy__odonnell) December 18, 2022

Clarkson, who hosts Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, has made several pathetic jokes about the LGBTQ+ community previously, including claiming that he can’t be homophobic because he “watches lesbians on the internet”.

Journalist Katherine O’Donnell claimed on Sunday (18 December) that she complained about a transphobic article Clarkson wrote for the Sunday Times in 2016, which she claimed “characterised trans people as criminals, prostitutes and NHS swindlers”.

In an email to News UK, she claimed that the article “flies in the face of everything that we – a society that has invested much in terms of medical research and mature legislative consideration – have found to be true”.

A response from News UK CEO Rebekah Brooks to O’Donnell’s letter read “Jeremy upsets everyone which is his genius”, and that he “takes no prisoners”.

Clarkson has since referred to his comments about Markle as “a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones” – but failed to address comparisons to serial killer Rose West entirely.